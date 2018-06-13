Westwood Promotes Tippie and Powell to Senior VP

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 13, 2018--Westwood Professional Services, Inc. (Westwood) is pleased to announce the promotion of firm executives, Aaron Tippie, PE to Senior Vice President, Power Division, and Bryan P. Powell, PE to Senior Vice President, Land Division. Both previously held positions as vice presidents for their divisions.

CEO/President of Westwood, Paul Greenhagen, PS, attributes the promotions to strong leadership, “I couldn’t be more pleased with Westwood’s divisional leadership. Aaron and Bryan have been very successful in envisioning and achieving success. I am excited to have a team that can lead Westwood to our next stage of growth.”

Tippie leads Westwood’s wind, solar, power delivery, and energy storage markets within the Power Division. He joined Westwood in 2005. Powell joined the firm in 2010 and oversees the commercial and residential markets within the firm’s Land Division.

About Westwood Professional Services, Inc. (Westwood) Westwood is a multi-disciplined national surveying and engineering services provider for commercial and residential development, wind and solar energy, and electric transmission projects. Westwood was established in 1972 in Minneapolis, Minnesota and has grown to serve clients across the nation from multiple U.S. offices. Westwood’s Corporate Fact Sheet.

In 2018, Westwood received Zweig Group’s Best Firms to Work For and Marketing Excellence awards, ranked on industry top 25 lists, and received recognition for its involvement on award-winning projects nationwide.

