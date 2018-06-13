‘Sir Mix-A-Lot’s House Remix’ Starring the Grammy Award-Winning Rap Artist Premieres on DIY Network June 30

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 13, 2018--Anthony Ray—better known as the Grammy® award winning rap artist Sir Mix-A-Lot—will not lie when he wows fans with his home renovation skills in DIY Network’s Sir Mix-A-Lot’s House Remix. Premiering Saturday, June 30, at 8 p.m. ET/PT, the one-hour special will feature Sir Mix-A-Lot as he buys, transforms and flips a rundown home in his beloved Seattle hometown.

“I’m not just a rapper,” said Sir Mix-A-Lot. “These days, I’m flipping houses. Seattle is my home, and it’s booming. It’s a music city, a tech hub and the hottest real estate market in the country.”

During the special, Sir Mix-A-Lot and his construction crew will gut an unsightly split-level into a modern, tech-savvy smart home. The property value will skyrocket after he opens up the main level, adds a gorgeous kitchen, incorporates two new bathrooms, and creates a spacious downstairs entertainment room. Using the latest in-home technology to increase energy efficiency, Sir Mix-A-Lot also will install a smart panel that operates everything from the heat/air, lights and window blackout panels.

