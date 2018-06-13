Professor faces long history of misconduct allegations

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Newly released documents show that a Connecticut university professor who was suspended pending an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct had been the subject of complaints from women for more than a decade.

The employment records of Central Connecticut State University theater professor Joshua Perlstein were released Tuesday after the New Britain Herald filed a Freedom of Information request.

The allegations include unwanted touching and inappropriate comments involving students, staff and another professor dating to 2004. One woman told the Hartford Courant that Perlstein tried to kiss her when she was a student in 1998.

Perlstein was placed on paid leave in April and the university hired an independent investigator.

Perlstein said then the allegations are "long in the past and have been investigated."

He couldn't be reached for comment Wednesday.