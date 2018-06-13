Cumberland Advisors Celebrates 45th Anniversary

SARASOTA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 13, 2018--It is with pride that Cumberland Advisors celebrates its 45th Anniversary. June 18th marks 45 years since Cumberland Advisors officially opened its Vineland, NJ, office. Today, eight years after moving our principal office from Vineland to Sarasota, FL, we have 45 employees and as of 4/30/2018 more than three billion dollars of client investment funds under management in separate accounts. Cumberland’s growth and stability are substantial, with record assets under management and a largest-ever, talented staff. The firm’s future looks bright.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180613005791/en/

John Mousseau, Becomes President and CEO of Cumberland Advisors (Photo: Business Wire)

Just as significantly, Cumberland Advisors announces the implementation of a long-considered succession plan. David Kotok, co-founder, remains Chairman of the Board and Chief Investment Officer while transferring the day-to-day responsibilities of running the firm to John Mousseau, who has been elected President and CEO of Cumberland Advisors. With over 30 years of investment management experience, Mousseau has been a member of Cumberland Management and longtime Director of Fixed Income at Cumberland for 18 years. He has an A.B. in economics from Georgetown University, a masters in economics from Brown University, and has been awarded the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®) designation. “Our firm has a great tradition of separate account management and personal service,” says Mousseau. “It is an honor to be elected president by our board of directors. I’m committed to maintaining the high standards of the past and to our continued growth.”

“The best way to insure the continuous delivery of a high level of quality service to our clients is to execute a well-thought-out succession plan,” David Kotok explains. “Many firms wait too long and become reactive to unfortunate events. At Cumberland, we want to be proactive, not reactive.”

Cumberland Advisors is a registered investment advisory (RIA) firm headquartered in Sarasota, FL. The firm has a wealth preservation bias and conservative investment orientation to manage both risks and returns. Cumberland Advisors is a dedicated fee-for-service-only asset manager. The firm offers market knowledge, analysis, and management with low fees.

The firm manages fixed-income as well as equity accounts (using exchange-traded funds only). Our clients are individuals (direct clients as well as those referred by consultants), institutions, retirement plans, nonprofits, and government entities. Various investing styles are available.

Cumberland Advisors has 17 Series 65 registered professionals. “We believe this number of series 65 credentialed advisors adds a great deal to the professional level of this firm,” says Mousseau. “It speaks to the emphasis we place on professional skills.”

Earlier this year, Cumberland achieved independent verification of its GIPS (Global Investment Performance Standards) certification. This propels Cumberland into an elite group of money managers that commit to fair presentation and full disclosure of investment performance results.

As Cumberland celebrates its 45 th anniversary, these changes are designed to ensure that the quality , personal commitment, and competence to which clients have become accustomed will continue and indeed be enhanced.

Additional information is available in Cumberland’s Form ADV Part 2 disclosure. It can be found on Cumberland’s website, www.cumber.com or it can be mailed upon request. Michael McNiven, at 800-257-7013, extension 316, can answer questions about investment styles and platforms.

For further details, please communicate with us via www.cumber.com or call Sharon Prizant at 800-257-7013, extension 335.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180613005791/en/

CONTACT: Cumberland Advisors

Sharon Prizant, 800-257-7013, ext. 335

E-Mail:Sharon.Prizant@cumber.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA FLORIDA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SMALL BUSINESS PHILANTHROPY PROFESSIONAL SERVICES CONSULTING FINANCE OTHER PROFESSIONAL SERVICES OTHER PHILANTHROPY FOUNDATION

SOURCE: Cumberland Advisors

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/13/2018 11:01 AM/DISC: 06/13/2018 11:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180613005791/en