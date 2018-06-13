Trump's Mideast team to push peace plan in region

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Donald Trump's Mideast negotiating team will visit the region next week to promote its as-yet unveiled Israeli-Palestinian peace plan and hold talks on deteriorating conditions in the Gaza Strip. The trip comes as officials say the Trump administration is finalizing the plan for possible release this summer.

The National Security Council said Wednesday that Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner and special representative for international negotiations Jason Greenblatt would travel to Israel, Egypt and Saudi Arabia on the trip. It said they would discuss "the next stages of the peace effort" and get ideas from regional leaders about "remaining questions the White House peace team has."

No stop in the Palestinian territories is planned, although the NSC said the itinerary may be expanded.