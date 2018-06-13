TA Truck Service Announces New Leadership of the Commercial Tire Network

WESTLAKE, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 13, 2018--TravelCenters of America LLC (“TravelCenters”) (Nasdaq: TA) announced tire industry veteran Robert Eck has joined TravelCenters as Vice President, TA Truck Service Commercial Tire Network. In his new role Mr. Eck will provide leadership and oversight of daily operations, as well as formulate strategic plans for future growth of TravelCenters’ tire business including the newly acquired TA Commercial Tire Retread Center.

“We look forward to having Robert join our leadership team,” said Skip McGary, Executive Vice President Commercial Operations of TravelCenters. “I am confident that his leadership will help us continue to enhance the level of service we provide our customers.”

Mr. Eck retired from The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company, where he worked from 1982 until 2017. Most recently, Mr. Eck held the position of Vice President of Sales at Rice Tire. Mr. Eck brings 35 years of tire industry leadership experience in operations and business development in addition to mentoring a high performance sales team.

About TravelCenters of America LLC TravelCenters of America LLC (TravelCenters), headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, conducts business in 43 states and Canada, principally under the TA ® and Petro Stopping Centers ® travel center brands. For more information on TA and Petro Stopping Centers, please visit www.ta-petro.com.

About TA Truck Service® The TA Truck Service network includes 244 truck service facilities with 1,090 repair bays, nearly 3,000 technicians with certifications in ASE and TIA, a fleet of more than 2,600 RoadSquad ® and third party provider service trucks and over 143 OnSITE™ mobile maintenance vehicles. TA Truck Service is an authorized Freightliner Trucks and Western Star Trucks warranty provider. TA Truck Service is a division of TravelCenters of America LLC. For more information about TA and TA Truck Service, please visit www.ta-petro.com.

