Wine Enthusiast Magazine Reveals America’s 100 Best Wine Restaurants of 2018

Wine Enthusiast magazine has released the hotly anticipated 2018 iteration of its annual America's 100 Best Wine Restaurants list, available online today, as well as in the August print issue hitting newsstands the week of June 25 th. Each year, the magazine's editors seek out restaurants that offer the best, most innovative and thoughtful wine, dining and service.

This year’s list highlights the ways restaurant culture is evolving, and encompasses a geographically diverse collection of dining experiences, all notable for impressive wine programs, refined hospitality and beautifully executed dishes. There are 59 restaurants new to the list, including Bullion in Dallas, TX; TORC in Napa, CA; and Prime + Proper in Detroit, MI, which join lauded restaurants like Alinea in Chicago, IL; Barolo Grill in Denver, CO; and Four Horsemen in Brooklyn, NY. Please check out the full list of America’s 100 Best Wine Restaurants online here.

“It’s such an exciting time for wine and food in America and our 2018 list reflects that experimental energy,” explains Susan Kostrzewa, executive editor of Wine Enthusiast. “Gone are the days of boilerplate wine lists and menus—the new wave of chefs and wine directors are going deep and unapologetically into single categories, as well as mining emerging cuisines and regions in a way that’s both fearless and thrilling for the customer. Secondary markets continue to blossom and drive trends, meaning that great experiences are accessible regardless of location."

Restaurants that have appeared on the 100 Best Wine Restaurants list for four or more years are the first honorees of Wine Enthusiast ’s Restaurant Hall of Fame spotlight. This new feature of the issue celebrates the iconic restaurants that have helped shape the way we dine out. Additionally, there are exclusive chef and sommelier Q&As, as well as a selection of recipes and wine pairings from some of the 100 Best Wine Restaurants. A roundup of Mexico’s 10 Best Wine Restaurants is a new and exciting online-only feature.

In celebration of the launch of the 2018 Restaurant issue, the Wine Enthusiast team is hosting an invitation-only party at New York’s Ousia (a 2018 Best Wine Restaurant). The fête will toast this year’s honorees and commemorate this modern and diverse era of dining out.

Prior to the party, there will be a pre-event press panel moderated by Wine Enthusiast Executive Editor Susan Kostrzewa, with the assistance of Contributing Food Editor, Nils Bernstein. This year’s illustrious panel of industry influencers includes Lauren Friel, Wine Director at Dirt Candy; Alexandra Cherniavsky, Beverage Manager at The Love; and Matthew Kudry, Wine Director at Flora Bar.

