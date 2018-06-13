Solidia Technologies Supports IEA’s Mission to Accelerate Adoption of Carbon Capture and Storage Technologies and Clean Energy Solutions

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 13, 2018--Solidia Technologies® joined industry leaders today at the International Energy Agency’s (IEA) Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) Policy and Investment Workshop for discussions on advancing worldwide adoption of CCUS technology.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180613005750/en/

Solidia Concrete™ pavers loaded into the CO2 curing chamber. (Photo: Business Wire)

Presenting on “What role can CCU play in CCUS deployment?” Solidia’s Director of Business Development Brian Leary shared “Making Sustainability Smart Business: Driving CO 2 Demand by Creating Opportunity across a Value Chain.”

“Within five years, Solidia’s need for CO 2 will more than double the existing CO 2 market,” explained Leary. “Collaborating with IEA, we hope to help develop a robust CCUS infrastructure, transforming a pollutant into a valuable commodity and advancing sustainable technologies.”

The workshop followed the IEA World Energy Roundtable where Solidia CEO and President Tom Schuler spoke on the role of commerce in advancing sustainable innovations. "The shift from seeing sustainability as an opponent of profitability to seeing it as an asset is happening right now, and IEA is on the cutting edge of it," commented Schuler.

The annual IEA Roundtable convened energy, finance and industry experts to provide insights for IEA’s report, World Energy Investment 2018, and the interaction of investment, technology and policies. Today’s Workshop brought together leaders in industry, government and finance to confer on commercial deployment of CCUS worldwide as a key emissions mitigation technology.

“We have the potential to make a big impact on carbon issues. Cement and concrete is a big market where big change is needed and can be absorbed, with the potential for tremendous societal benefit,” said Schuler. “We’re working with status quo markets — 200 years with no significant innovation…that’s a huge opportunity. We need to create a CO 2 pipeline. Support from institutions like IEA helps further that cause.”

Solidia’s systems produce a sustainable cement and cure concrete with CO 2 instead of water, while utilizing manufacturers’ existing infrastructure, raw materials, formulations and production methods. Stronger, more durable and higher performing than traditional concrete, Solidia Concrete™ products cost less to produce, reduce water and energy use, and cure in less than 24 hours.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180613005750/en/

CONTACT: YUI+Company

Ellen Yui

o: 301-270-8571

m: 301-332-4135

ellenyui@yuico.com

KEYWORD: EUROPE FRANCE

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENERGY ALTERNATIVE ENERGY UTILITIES OTHER ENERGY MANUFACTURING ENGINEERING OTHER MANUFACTURING ENVIRONMENT

SOURCE: Solidia Technologies

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/13/2018 10:35 AM/DISC: 06/13/2018 10:35 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180613005750/en