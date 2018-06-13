First Bank Bolsters California Business with Hire of New Executive Vice President

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 13, 2018--First Bank is announcing the hiring of David G. Goodall, an industry veteran with more than 30 years of financial service experience, as Executive Vice President.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180613005188/en/

David G. Goodall, Executive Vice President, First Bank (Photo: Business Wire)

Over the next few months, Goodall will work collaboratively with John Grauten, President, California Commercial Banking, to oversee and further develop the California market. Grauten previously announced his plans to retire from First Bank. Upon Grauten’s retirement, Goodall will assume the role of President, California Commercial Banking.

At First Bank, Goodall will strengthen relationships with clients and colleagues across the First Bank network with an emphasis on providing long-term support and planning that is essential to First Bank’s unique approach. Goodall also will leverage his extensive industry experience to attract new middle-market clients and further strengthen opportunities for commercial banking and wealth management to support new and existing clients.

“David’s history of building new business and expanding existing legacy markets will be invaluable to our growth strategy in California,” said Tim Lathe, Chairman and CEO, First Bank. “His extensive knowledge of the middle-market segment and holistic approach of offering comprehensive solutions to meet client needs align perfectly with our mission.”

Goodall’s robust background includes overseeing all operating, strategic and financial responsibilities for commercial banking and wealth management in his previous role as Senior Executive Vice President of MidFirst Bank in Oklahoma City. Prior to that, he presided over all commercial banking and indirect lending business units as Vice Chairman & Chief Commercial Banking Officer of FirstMerit Corporation in Akron, Ohio.

Goodall will serve on First Bank’s management committee.

“Having a holistic view on how we want to treat a relationship with a client for the next 50 years and not just the next quarter is a cornerstone of First Bank, and that allows us to take a very long-term approach once the strategy is set,” said Goodall. “We are one team with broad capabilities. I hope to continue the mission by growing our middle-market client base and looking for opportunities to invest in people and processes across all of California.”

About First Bank First Bank, a subsidiary of FB Corporation, is one of the largest privately owned banks in the country. As a family-owned business with four generations of independent, single-family ownership, First Bank offers the stability and experience with long-term planning that helps businesses and the communities in which they operate grow and thrive. With more than $6.6 billion in assets and 94 locations throughout California, Missouri and Illinois, First Bank has developed a relationship-driven approach to offer comprehensive solutions for clients in commercial and consumer banking, wealth management, mortgage banking and more. For information, visit www.firstbanks.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180613005188/en/

CONTACT: O’Malley Hansen Communications

Mike Wilmering, 314-721-8121

mike.wilmering@omalleyhansen.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA MISSOURI

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES BANKING

SOURCE: First Bank

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/13/2018 10:11 AM/DISC: 06/13/2018 10:11 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180613005188/en