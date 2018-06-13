Actor Martin Starr of HBO’s “Silicon Valley” to Join Hollywood and Silicon Valley Executives for “XR On the Bay” Conference June 25th & 26th, 2018

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 13, 2018--The Advanced Imaging Society and Cisco have teamed to present a unique conference exploring “The Tech of Hollywood,” including AR, VR, AI, Post Production technologies, Blockchain, Cloud Services and more. Topics to be covered in the discussions include XR Use in Enterprise, Cloud Security and Storage, Blockchain Technology in Entertainment, The Latest Trend in Successful VR and XR Business Models, Post Production IT, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence Solutions for Hollywood Production Challenges. It’s a conference about supporting a new community of connected professionals, fusing tech and entertainment, Silicon Valley and Hollywood.

It was announced today by the Advanced Imaging Society (AIS), that HBO’s “Silicon Valley” actor Martin Starr will join the discussion in San Jose on June 26 th, to explore how Hollywood and Silicon Valley are increasingly connected. AIS has been tasked with building the new community of connected professionals adept at succeeding in both Hollywood and Silicon Valley.

The event will begin with an opening night party at the Tech Museum of Innovation hosted by Dell. Guests will enjoy music and refreshments while they network and discover new technology and experiences by Dell and their partners. Admission is included with general admission to the conference, but single tickets to the party are available on the event website.

"Martin Starr is not just a superb actor," said AIS President Jim Chabin. “But he and his character in the ‘Silicon Valley’ series on HBO represent the perfect example of how Hollywood creatives and exciting Silicon Valley themes and stories are combining to create successes together,” Chabin added.

Conference organizers have created an “Investors Lounge” on the Cisco campus for attendees seeking capital to meet and pitch to leaders from both Hollywood and Silicon Valley in search of talent. Recruitment executives will participate in panels and meet and advise attendees about how best to grow career success in these new content and technology spaces.

“'Silicon Valley' is the first show to get the essence of programmer’s personalities down right. Other shows have figured out how to make the technology real, but this show made the people real. I’ve worked with Richard, Gilfoyle and Dinesh several times in my career,” says Michael O'Gorman, Distinguished Engineer at Cisco Systems.

The “XR On the Bay” Conference Speakers Include Dave Ward (CTO of Engineering & Chief Architect at Cisco Systems), Karen Dufilho (Executive Producer at Google), Gary Radburn (Director of Workstation Virtualization, Commercial VR & AR at Dell), Peter Martin (Emmy Winner, “Capturing Everest” and Founder & CEO at VALIS Studios), Cheryl Bayer (Former SVP Comedy, FOX and currently CEO at Living Popups), Rick Champagne (Industry Strategy & Marketing, Media & Entertainment at NVIDIA), Danielle Perszyk (Scientific Director, Co-Founder at Oscillations), Mona Hunter (Co-Founder and CEO, Recruitable), Kevin Scott Mack (Oscar Winning VFX Supervisor & VR Content Creator), Grant Anderson (AR/VR Producer), Evo Heyning (Founder & CEO at Light Lodges), Hanno Basse (Chief Technology Officer at 20th Century Fox Film Corp.), Jonathan Miranda (Director of Strategy, Technology at Salesforce), Ana Garcia Puyol (Director of User Experience and Integration, IrisVR), Tim Dillon (Head of VR & Immersive Content, MPC) and Chris Bobotis (Director of Immersive at Adobe Systems Inc.).

On June 27th, in collaboration with AIS, Cisco's Women in Tech (WIT) will celebrate female creativity in Tech and Entertainment with a Luncheon and Symposium on the Cisco campus. Speakers and panelists will discuss some of the exciting trends in technology both in Silicon Valley and Hollywood. The luncheon will feature a performance by LA stand-up comedian Heather Pasternak, who has recently returned from New York after appearing on CBS "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."

For tickets and additional information about XR On the Bay and other Advanced Imaging Society events, please go to www.theAdvancedImagingSociety.com/xr-on-the-bay.

General Admission: $129 Student Admission: $59

About The Advanced Imaging Society

The Advanced Imaging Society was founded as a non-profit organization by major Hollywood studios and top technology companies to advance the arts and technologies of immersive media and technology.

Facebook: /advancedimagingsociety Twitter: @3Dsociety Hashtags: #XRonthelot #WhereTechMeetsHollywood

