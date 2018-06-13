BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|7
|1
|.875
|—
|Atlanta
|5
|4
|.556
|2½
|Washington
|5
|4
|.556
|2½
|New York
|3
|4
|.429
|3½
|Chicago
|3
|6
|.333
|4½
|Indiana
|0
|9
|.000
|7½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Phoenix
|8
|3
|.727
|—
|Los Angeles
|6
|2
|.750
|½
|Seattle
|7
|3
|.700
|½
|Dallas
|4
|4
|.500
|2½
|Minnesota
|3
|6
|.333
|4
|Las Vegas
|2
|7
|.222
|5
___
|Tuesday's Games
Las Vegas 101, Indiana 92, OT
Phoenix 75, Dallas 72
Seattle 96, Chicago 85
Los Angeles 72, Atlanta 64
|Wednesday's Games
Las Vegas at New York, 7 p.m.
Washington at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Indiana at Atlanta, 11:30 a.m.
|Friday's Games
Los Angeles at Washington, 7 p.m.
Las Vegas at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Connecticut at Seattle, 10 p.m.<