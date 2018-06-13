Veal Meat Procurement Report - Supply Market and Procurement Intelligence Insights by SpendEdge

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 13, 2018--, a global procurement market intelligence solutions provider, has announced the release of their . This procurement report analyzes the data and factors impacting the procurement of veal meat and acts as an all-inclusive guide to enable smarter procurement.

Our procurement market intelligence reports from the . analyzes the supply market from the perpective of the buyers and the suppliers. It also offers procurement inisghts and actionable information on the key cost-saving opportunities.

“Engaging with the suppliers who follow cattle feeding and cattle nutrition management plan will help buyers to optimize their category spend,” says SpendEdge procurement analyst Bhuvaneshwari Udayakumar. “Also, the buyers must collaborate with suppliers who provide cattle health records,” added Bhuvaneshwari.

The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influecing the global category spend for the veal meat market.

High nutritional value Rising demand for grass-fed and organic veal among consumers Growing preference for consuming meat-based products

Report scope snapshot: Veal meat category

Category pricing insights:

Pricing outlook Supplier cost structure TCO analysis To know more,

Cost-saving opportunities:

Supplier side levers Buyer side levers Quantifying cost-saving opportunities To know more,

Category management strategy:

Category management objectives Supplier and buyer KPIs Risk management strategies To know more,

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

