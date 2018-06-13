5 Noteworthy Market Research Trends of 2018 | Infiniti Research

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 13, 2018--Infiniti Research, a global market intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their most recent whitepaper on the five noteworthy market research trends of 2018.

According to the experts at Infiniti, “Experienced market researchers will slowly find themselves competing with freelance researchers who have little or no official research training and use off-the-shelf research tools and online communities to get fast answers to their research queries.”

In today’s digital era, innovative technologies are bringing about changes in day-to-day activities on many facets and changing the way we live, work, and eat. Such technological advancements have a huge impact on the field of market research. Since data-driven businesses have the capability to attain a stronger market foothold, several organizations are understanding the need to leverage their expertise in market research to send the thoughts of clients to enterprises. To make the most of the opportunities at hand, market researchers need to gain a better understanding of the market trends, tools, and technology that are continuously shaping the industry and, in turn, the wider corporate world. Infiniti has listed the five noteworthy market research trends of 2018 in this whitepaper.

Noteworthy market research trends of 2018

Microdata is gaining prominence – ‘Big Data’ has had its fair share of victory, being the main topic of discussion for market researchers in the recent times. However, today, microdata is more significant than big data. Though big data remains the organizational priority of every research organization, organizations have started understanding that the most valuable and targeted business decisions finally trickle down to the insight of data regarding the behavior of individual customers. Thus, making it essential to gain an in-depth understanding of the market and customers, which cannot be obtained using macro-level data patterns. Qualitative market research that can answer the “why" & “how” – Unlike big data, qualitative market research helps expose new trends, hidden market opportunities, and offers new insights that will guide innovation. Big data answers all the imperative question such as- where, who, when, and what, but only a thorough qualitative market research has the potential to answer, the ‘how’ and ‘why’ of customer behavior – and that is where the future of market research lies. The shift towards nontraditional research budgets: – Long gone are the days when companies were forced to invest in high-class research assignments. The need for disruptive technologies and analytic platforms are gradually influencing this shift- due to which organizations are more focused on assigning new budgets towards the development of agile tools that have the ability to offer iterative and real-time insights. To read more,

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 15+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

