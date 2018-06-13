Mitsubishi Motors Launches National Marketing Campaign Featuring Rap Artist Harry Mack’s Freestyle Test Drives

CYPRESS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 13, 2018--Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) today announced its “ Harry Mack Freestyle Test Drives ” are being transitioned from a social media campaign into a national broadcast spot and a larger marketing campaign. The YouTube video, which has been a cult favorite on social media, captures stunned drivers and riders as freestyle sensation Harry Mack raps various vehicle features of the all-new 2018 Eclipse Cross.

Harry Mack Freestyle Test Drives (Photo: Business Wire)

The spots, which begin airing this week, include Mack lyrically touting a lengthy list of Eclipse Cross features, including a dual-pane power-sliding panoramic sunroof, Head-Up Display, infotainment system and more.

“The Eclipse Cross has a reputation of being fun to drive so we took a fresh and contemporary take on this campaign to cut through the clutter and inspire a new generation of consumers to include Mitsubishi on their consideration lists,” said Francine Harsini, chief marketing officer, MMNA. “The ‘Harry Mack Freestyle Test Drives’ spot captures reactions from drivers and provides a fun and engaging way to highlight this exciting new product.”

When TV viewers hear Mack rapping, “Futuristic super all-wheel control…three modes so you can tackle street, gravel or snow…” they won’t be able to get the rhyme out of their heads.

“The idea of applying my freestyle skills to the test-drive concept appealed to me right away,” said Harry Mack. “I love challenging myself creatively and working with Mitsubishi gave me the opportunity to do something different that I think viewers will enjoy.”

The campaign rolls out in tandem with Mitsubishi Motors Summer Season Pass Sales Event, an integrated holistic campaign, focusing on Mitsubishi’s award-winning family of CUVs, including Outlander, Outlander Sport, Outlander PHEV and the all-new Eclipse Cross. The sales event offers enticing incentives to allow prospective and current owners to get a hold of a new Mitsubishi model that fits their needs and lifestyle at an outstanding price. Supporting campaign assets include TV, radio, digital banners and video, social and dealer point of sale materials.

The 2018 Eclipse Cross is currently in dealerships nationwide. For more information on the vehicle and Mitsubishi Motors, please visit media.mitsubishicars.com.

Harry Mack is represented by United Talent Agency (UTA), who brokered the deal on his behalf.

