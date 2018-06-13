An Online Banking Firm Improved Customer Retention Levels by 10% - Book a Solution Demo Now | Quantzig

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 13, 2018--Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest cross-channel synergies study on the online banking industry. A US-based online banking services provider wanted to find new opportunities and build business models to cement their position in the online banking space.

According to the online banking industry experts at Quantzig, “Online banking provides convenience and speed to the customers.”

The banking industry has experienced an incredible transformation with the introduction of online banking in the mid-1990s. Ease of managing banking transactions and customer convenience all year round from anywhere and everywhere is the main benefit presented by these services. Recently, technological developments have been increasing at a shocking speed. Also, the internet is considered to be one of the best developments of the modern era. As a result, the banking sector has started making the best use of the internet.

The cross-channel synergies solution helped the client to determine their overall performance and its influence on the company’s total profit margins. The client was able to better understand their competitors and their product strategies.

This cross-channel synergies solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Promote and enhance their multi-channel presence Strengthen their social media presence and better interact with their customers

This cross-channel synergies solution offered predictive insights on:

Managing campaign performance Facilitating communication channels between the businesses and the customers

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig’s services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

