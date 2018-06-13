Her life saved, Bulgarian cow Penka waits to rejoin herd

KOPILOVTSI, Bulgaria (AP) — A Bulgarian cow has won fame and Europe-wide support since she wandered into neighboring Serbia for two weeks last month and authorities threatened to put her down on her return.

Bulgaria is a European Union member; Serbia isn't. EU rules state that any animal entering the bloc from the outside must have proper veterinary approvals and Penka the cow didn't, so she faced a death sentence.

But after the outcry — pro-Penka campaigners included former Beatle Sir Paul McCartney and her case was even discussed during a European Commission daily briefing — authorities ran tests that proved she was healthy.

"So many people saw our story and expressed their support," owner Raina Georgieva says. "I believed that there would be mercy for our Penka."