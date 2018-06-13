Introducing Ring Alarm: Professional Monitoring For Just $10 Per Month

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 13, 2018--Ring, a company proven to reduce crime in neighborhoods, today announced that Ring Alarm is now available for presale. A professionally monitored, DIY home security system, Ring Alarm monitors your property when you are both home and away to keep your home secure. Professional monitoring and unlimited video storage are available for just $10 per month - no long-term contracts or hidden fees. Ring Alarm will also integrate with all Ring security devices, including Ring Doorbells, Ring Floodlight Cam and Ring Spotlight Cams, at one location - no extra cost. Ring Alarm will begin shipping this 4th of July to celebrate providing neighbors with long awaited independence from antiquated, overpriced home security.

Jamie Siminoff, Chief Inventor and Founder of Ring, said: “This Independence Day, we’re making home and neighborhood security affordable to everyone by freeing neighbors from long-term, expensive contracts with hidden fees. With Ring Alarm, for just $10 per month, Neighbors can customize a comprehensive home security system that best suits their particular home and maximizes their security. This July 4th, we will ship independence and freedom to our neighbors with Ring Alarm, Ring’s effective, affordable home security system.”

Ring Alarm does not require professional installation. Simply connect the Base Station and Keypad to your home’s Wi-Fi, install the Contact Sensor(s) on the doors and/or windows of your choice, and place the Motion Detector(s) where you want to monitor for movement while you’re away or sleeping (i.e. in the entryway of the home). When you set the system to “armed” mode, it will monitor your home and send alerts to your mobile device when doors and windows open, and when motion is detected. If one of the sensors reports that something is not right while the system is “armed,” the Base Station siren will sound, and a signal will be sent to the central monitoring station. Battery and LTE cellular backup enable professional monitoring even if the power goes out or broadband is unavailable.

Ring Alarm is $199 and includes:

Base Station Keypad Contact Sensor (for a window or door) Motion Detector (PIR) Range Extender

Customers can also choose to integrate a smoke/CO alarm ($30) from First Alert, a trusted provider of reliable fire safety products. The alarm connects to your Ring Alarm Base Station and notifies you on your mobile device if smoke, fire, or carbon monoxide is detected.

Ring Protect Plus Plan subscriptions are $10 per month per location and include:

24/7 professional monitoring Cloud video storage for an unlimited number of Ring devices 10 percent off all future Ring.com device purchases LTE cellular backup

Coming soon, Ring will release additional products that will integrate with Ring Alarm and provide additional security for the home:

Smoke and CO Listener ($30): This sensor connects to your Ring Alarm Base Station and sends alerts to your mobile device whenever your smoke or CO detectors are triggered. Flood & Freeze Sensor ($30): This sensor connects to your Ring Alarm Base Station and notifies you on your mobile device when water or freezing temperatures are detected. Dome Siren ($30): This siren connects to your Ring Alarm Base Station and sounds off whenever a security event occurs. The Dome Siren comes fully loaded with ten different chimes and three volume levels you can assign to specific events like windows or doors opening and intrusions.

Pricing and Availability You can pre-order Ring Alarm today for $199 at Ring.com, Amazon.com, BestBuy.com and HomeDepot.com; it will begin shipping to U.S. customers starting July 3 rd. Ring Protect Plus subscriptions are $10 per month per location. Learn more at www.ring.com/alarm.

About Ring Ring's mission is to reduce crime in neighborhoods by creating a Ring of Security around homes and communities. With the Ring product line of security devices and the Neighbors app, a neighborhood watch app that provides real-time, local crime and safety information, Ring offers affordable, proactive, whole home and neighborhood security. In fact, one Los Angeles neighborhood saw a 55 percent decrease in home break-ins after Ring Doorbells were installed on just ten percent of homes. For more information, visit www.ring.com. With Ring, you’re always home.

