Prudential names Caroline Feeney head of Individual Solutions Group

NEWARK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 13, 2018--Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU) today announced that Caroline Feeney, currently president of Individual Life Insurance, will serve as head of Individual Solutions Group, which comprises Annuities and Individual Life Insurance. Salene Hitchcock-Gear, currently president of Prudential Advisors, will serve as president of Individual Life Insurance, which includes Prudential Advisors. The appointments will take effect on June 15, 2018.

“Every day, we are working to bring our businesses closer to our customers and distribution partners, and Caroline and Salene bring important experience and skill to the way we deepen our engagement,” said Stephen Pelletier, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Prudential’s U.S. Businesses. “I am proud of the strength of our people and our leadership team, whose collective talents help us bring greater financial opportunity to more people through fully integrated financial wellness solutions.”

In 2017, as part of its strategy to extend its customer reach and entry into new markets, the company aligned its U.S. businesses under three groups oriented to the needs of specific customers. Each group is focused on understanding the needs, experiences and expectations of a changing customer base, and is charged with applying the capabilities within and across Prudential’s businesses to capture growth opportunity.

Recent cross-business offerings include Prudential Pathways, a series of financial wellness seminars in the workplace conducted by experienced financial professionals, and Guaranteed Income for Tomorrow (GIFT), the first online income product manufactured by Prudential Annuities Life Assurance Corporation (in New York, Pruco Life Insurance Company of New Jersey) and distributed through Prudential Group Insurance’s worksite relationships.

“Prudential is well positioned to achieve our aspiration to become the leading provider of integrated solutions across income, investments and protection, and to be widely regarded as a premier active global institutional investment manager across a broad range of asset classes,” said Pelletier.

Biographies

Caroline Feeney

Prior to her current role as head of Individual Solutions Group, Feeney was president of Prudential Individual Life Insurance.

Feeney is chairman of the board of Pruco Securities, LLC, and chairman of Prudential Insurance Agency, LLC. She is Prudential’s representative for the National Association for Female Executives and serves on the Executive Roundtable. She is also a member of The American College of Financial Services board of trustees and serves on the executive committee of the board.

Feeney also serves as a trustee of Prudential’s Corporate Social Responsibility Oversight Committee, which guides the company’s foundation and its investments in social enterprises, long-term partnerships, financial intermediaries and real assets to strengthen communities and realize Prudential’s belief that financial security should be within reach for everyone.

Feeney began her career with Prudential in 1993 and held several field leadership positions and home office executive roles, including Eastern Territory vice president and president of Prudential Advisors, which is Prudential’s national sales organization comprising more than 3,000 financial professionals, advisors and fee-based financial planners who offer clients a broad range of financial solutions.

Feeney earned her MBA from Columbia University and a Bachelor of Arts from Bucknell University. She holds the Chartered Life Underwriter and Chartered Financial Consultant designations.

Salene Hitchcock-Gear

Prior to her current role as president of Prudential Individual Life Insurance, which includes Prudential Advisors, Hitchcock-Gear was president of Prudential Advisors.

Hitchcock-Gear currently represents Prudential as a director on the Women Presidents’ Organization Advisory Board, and also serves as a director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Washington and as a member of the New York State Bar Association.

A 30-year insurance company veteran, Hitchcock-Gear joined Prudential as chief operating officer of Prudential Advisors, and previously served as president and CEO of Ameritas Investment Corp. and president and CEO of Acacia Life Insurance Company.

Hitchcock-Gear has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan, a Juris Doctor degree from New York University School of Law, as well as FINRA Series 7 and 24 securities licenses.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU), a financial services leader with more than $1 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2018, has operations in the United States, Asia, Europe and Latin America. Prudential’s diverse and talented employees are committed to helping individual and institutional customers grow and protect their wealth through a variety of products and services, including life insurance, annuities, retirement-related services, mutual funds and investment management. In the U.S., Prudential’s iconic Rock symbol has stood for strength, stability, expertise and innovation for more than a century. For more information, please visit news.prudential.com.

