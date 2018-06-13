Creatives on the Move with Moshi’s Photography Capsule Collection

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 13, 2018--Today, Moshi, a premium accessory and peripherals company, launched its Accessory Guide for Photographers, a capsule collection that features the ultimate set-up for professionals and creative enthusiasts. The capsule includes: the Arcus Backpack, iGlaze laptop cover, iVisor screen cover, ClearGuard keypad cover, USB-C Multimedia Adapter and IonSlim 10K portable battery. From world travel and passionate leisure to business class flights, Moshi captures the all-around tech essentials necessary to fulfill a photographer’s vision and utilizes its sleek design and top-quality engineering to enhance the creative lifestyle on the go. Access the Accessory Guide for Photographers here.

Arcus Backpack

Inspired by the shape of an arcus cloud, Moshi's Arcus is a lightweight, full-sized backpack that carries photography gear with a stylish and modern design. Its bold top contour forms a crush-resistant compartment for storing sunglasses, headphones, and other delicate items. Available in two colorways, charcoal black and titanium gray, the Arcus features its top-loading design that unzips to reveal a main compartment spacious enough for everyday needs, a side-loading panel that offers quick access to difficult-to-reach items at the bottom and a full-length device compartment that cradles electronics such as a laptop (up to 15"), tablet, and smartphone with independent shock-absorbing pockets.

USB-C Multimedia Adapter

The perfect accessory for digital creatives on the move, Moshi's USB-C Multimedia Adapter brings critical functionality to any USB-C device. This 3-in-1 adapter features a built-in SD card reader for quickly transferring photos and videos, an HDMI video adapter for connecting to an external display, and a dual-port USB hub for storage backups and other peripherals.

IonSlim 10K

Designed to charge any phone or USB device, Moshi's IonSlim 10K is an ultra-thin portable battery that can recharge an iPhone X up to 4 times on a single charge. Thanks to USB-C PD technology (up to 30 watts), the battery can also provide emergency power to a USB-C laptop like a MacBook or MacBook Pro.

iGlaze

Designed for protection and style, Moshi's iGlaze is the ultimate slim-fit hard-shell case for MacBooks. The precision-tooled case is thin, lightweight, and extremely durable to protect computers from the unforeseen shocks of daily life.

iVisor

Using a new multi-layer construction, iVisor is MacBook screen protector featuring incredible clarity while reducing glare to prevent eye strain. The same patented adhesive that allows for bubble-free installation is also washable and reusable, extending the life of iVisor indefinitely.

ClearGuard

ClearGuard is a highly transparent and virtually invisible keyboard cover, allowing backlit keys to shine through. Made with durable, engineering-grade thermoplastic urethane, the high-precision molding allows for a tactile response. Completely washable and reusable, ClearGuard provides maximum typing comfort and protection throughout the life of a Mac.

To spotlight the Accessory Guide for Photographers, each product highlights Moshi’s in-house top quality and sleek design with affordable pricing.

For more info on each product in the Accessory Guide, click the following links:

Arcus Backpack – Available in Charcoal Black or Titanium Gray - $229.95

IonSlim 10K – Available in Titanium Gray - $99.95

USB-C Multimedia Adapter – Available in Titanium Gray - $79.95

iGlaze for MacBook – Available in Stealth Black or Stealth Clear - $54.95 - $64.95

iVisor for MacBook – Available in Black Clear Matte - $38.95

ClearGuard for MacBook – Available in US or EU layout - $24.95

For more info on Moshi, click here: www.moshi.com.

ABOUT MOSHI

With roots in material sciences and engineering, Moshi's in-house design team has been creating premium accessories and peripherals since 2005. Moshi has over 100 utility and design patents covering 450 different types of products. A hardware development partner with Apple, Microsoft, and the first electronics company to be certified for the Made for Google program, Moshi products are available at over 20,000 points of sale in 90 countries around the world.

