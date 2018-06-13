Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, June 13, 2018

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;30;25;A shower or t-storm;30;24;SSW;14;79%;74%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;40;32;Sunny and very warm;41;30;WNW;21;33%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;20;A strong t-storm;30;20;W;17;59%;49%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Sunshine and nice;25;15;Sunny and nice;23;16;E;12;55%;3%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cloudy;17;13;Rain and drizzle;19;13;WSW;25;74%;61%;3

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;18;10;Mostly sunny;21;11;SSE;9;53%;28%;6

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Not as warm;29;20;Rain and drizzle;29;18;NW;13;53%;56%;8

Astana, Kazakhstan;A shower in the p.m.;19;5;Increasing clouds;23;12;SW;15;37%;14%;6

Asuncion, Paraguay;Clouds and sun, cool;15;6;Cool with some sun;14;7;SSE;14;67%;28%;3

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;33;21;Mostly sunny;33;19;W;12;42%;4%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly cloudy;15;12;Partly sunny;16;11;WSW;13;74%;7%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny;41;27;Sunny and very warm;44;28;WNW;12;16%;12%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Partly sunny, warm;36;23;Partly sunny, warm;36;24;SSW;11;60%;35%;11

Bangalore, India;A couple of showers;28;21;Rather cloudy;27;20;W;18;71%;44%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;A p.m. shower or two;34;27;A stray thunderstorm;33;27;WSW;14;66%;55%;10

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;26;18;Partly sunny, nice;25;18;S;17;58%;11%;10

Beijing, China;A morning t-storm;28;18;Partly sunny, warm;31;20;S;9;45%;12%;11

Belgrade, Serbia;A strong t-storm;31;18;Thunderstorms;24;16;WNW;11;85%;85%;6

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;18;11;Partly sunny;23;14;SW;10;44%;25%;8

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;19;10;A little a.m. rain;17;10;SE;12;76%;80%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;27;13;Partial sunshine;27;11;E;11;49%;2%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Showers and t-storms;24;14;Spotty showers;21;16;NNW;26;75%;86%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Some sun returning;17;10;Rain and drizzle;20;11;WSW;15;66%;78%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny and hot;34;18;Periods of sun;32;16;SE;12;39%;8%;10

Budapest, Hungary;Strong thunderstorms;27;17;Spotty showers;22;16;N;12;82%;91%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Increasing clouds;11;4;Partly sunny, cool;10;2;SW;11;59%;4%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;30;15;Partly sunny;30;16;NNW;8;36%;17%;8

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;24;18;Mostly sunny;24;18;NE;24;66%;3%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, hotter;36;23;Sunny and very warm;38;25;NE;11;17%;1%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;24;12;Very windy, rain;17;13;WNW;52;75%;95%;1

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;26;20;A shower or t-storm;28;21;ESE;8;57%;63%;10

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun, warm;38;29;Periods of sun, warm;39;28;SW;19;49%;44%;10

Chicago, United States;Turning sunny;25;16;Partly sunny;26;18;SSE;9;49%;25%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;26;Showers around;30;26;SW;18;81%;97%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;A shower or t-storm;22;12;Cloudy;21;13;SW;17;54%;44%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Some sun, pleasant;28;24;Partly sunny;28;23;NW;10;78%;8%;10

Dallas, United States;Partial sunshine;36;26;Partly sunny and hot;36;26;SSE;14;45%;14%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A t-storm in spots;29;21;Partly sunny;30;22;S;18;73%;8%;7

Delhi, India;Partly sunny and hot;41;31;Hot with hazy sun;42;31;WSW;29;32%;1%;12

Denver, United States;Partly sunny and hot;33;18;A t-storm around;35;19;S;15;21%;64%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Thunderstorms;34;28;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;29;SSE;16;78%;71%;6

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny;34;22;Mostly sunny, nice;32;21;SE;9;58%;3%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;18;12;Winds subsiding;18;9;WSW;42;53%;64%;6

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny, warm;34;20;Mostly sunny, nice;32;17;NNE;12;26%;33%;12

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny, nice;25;18;Mostly sunny;26;18;WSW;17;62%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy and very warm;36;28;Some brightening;35;24;NE;13;59%;72%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny, nice;21;6;Sunny and delightful;22;7;NNE;8;50%;2%;5

Havana, Cuba;Showers and t-storms;30;23;Showers and t-storms;30;23;ESE;8;76%;82%;8

Helsinki, Finland;Partial sunshine;18;9;Cloudy;17;11;ESE;14;55%;24%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A p.m. shower or two;32;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;WSW;16;80%;66%;7

Hong Kong, China;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;26;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;26;ESE;8;75%;85%;9

Honolulu, United States;Some sun, a shower;31;24;A brief shower;31;24;ENE;14;60%;59%;13

Hyderabad, India;Clouds and sun;34;24;Clouds and sun, nice;35;24;W;14;53%;9%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and hot;43;26;Hazy and hot;43;27;E;14;20%;1%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Plenty of sun;28;19;Mostly sunny;29;20;NNE;7;63%;0%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;34;25;Partly sunny;34;24;ESE;10;63%;35%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine, very hot;42;28;Sunny and very warm;39;27;N;13;34%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;17;4;Mostly sunny;17;5;WNW;9;46%;0%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;37;16;Sunny and very warm;35;16;NNW;22;13%;0%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny, breezy;35;30;Hazy sun and breezy;34;30;WSW;30;60%;8%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;Heavy thunderstorms;29;18;Heavy thunderstorms;26;18;S;8;85%;96%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;42;29;Partly sunny, warm;42;30;S;20;28%;1%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Showers and t-storms;29;14;Showers and t-storms;29;18;ENE;9;48%;84%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;Some sun, a t-storm;32;27;A t-storm in spots;32;27;E;29;61%;64%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;33;21;Partly sunny;33;21;WSW;9;57%;8%;8

Kolkata, India;Rather cloudy, hot;37;27;High clouds and warm;37;29;S;15;64%;15%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray thunderstorm;33;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;25;ESE;6;70%;69%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Spotty showers;10;-1;Partly sunny;12;0;E;13;57%;44%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;30;24;A t-storm in spots;30;24;SW;11;77%;74%;9

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;19;16;Clearing;19;15;S;18;79%;27%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny, warmer;24;15;Sunny and pleasant;25;16;N;18;62%;2%;11

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;21;13;Showers around;21;11;W;25;67%;64%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sunshine;28;18;Plenty of sunshine;28;17;S;10;54%;0%;12

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny;29;20;Mostly sunny;29;20;SSE;10;70%;0%;7

Madrid, Spain;Sunshine, pleasant;26;12;Sunny and pleasant;26;14;N;5;42%;1%;11

Male, Maldives;A thick cloud cover;30;27;A thunderstorm;31;27;SW;9;72%;80%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny;32;25;Mostly sunny;32;24;NNE;6;73%;35%;8

Manila, Philippines;Rain at times;29;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;25;SW;15;84%;86%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny, breezy;13;8;A bit of p.m. rain;14;9;NW;26;70%;84%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;Showers and t-storms;21;15;Showers and t-storms;21;15;WSW;8;75%;84%;7

Miami, United States;Mostly cloudy;29;24;A morning shower;30;24;SE;10;73%;54%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;23;14;Partly sunny;21;11;ESE;10;63%;81%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Rain and drizzle;29;25;Nice with some sun;29;25;SSW;24;68%;46%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;11;6;Partly sunny, cool;10;6;SW;14;65%;29%;3

Montreal, Canada;Occasional rain;23;15;Rain and drizzle;19;12;NNE;12;75%;97%;2

Moscow, Russia;Clouds and sun;20;9;Considerable clouds;18;8;ENE;11;45%;14%;3

Mumbai, India;A morning t-storm;33;28;A shower or t-storm;33;28;SW;22;78%;80%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;Rain, a thunderstorm;23;13;Partly sunny;22;13;SW;10;73%;43%;7

New York, United States;Showers around;25;20;Sunshine, less humid;28;16;NW;18;40%;2%;11

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny, nice;31;21;Mostly sunny, nice;31;20;NNW;12;56%;7%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Becoming cloudy;25;13;A heavy thunderstorm;15;11;W;16;92%;75%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clearing;25;15;Mostly cloudy;27;19;NNE;9;55%;5%;6

Oslo, Norway;Clouds and sun;21;12;Spotty showers;16;10;SSW;17;79%;89%;2

Ottawa, Canada;A strong t-storm;23;15;Rain and drizzle;18;10;NNW;25;72%;67%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower in the a.m.;30;27;An afternoon shower;29;27;ESE;22;77%;80%;6

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;31;24;A shower or t-storm;31;24;NNW;9;87%;83%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Brief a.m. showers;29;24;Heavy p.m. showers;28;24;E;9;84%;92%;8

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;17;11;A shower in the p.m.;21;13;WNW;11;69%;66%;6

Perth, Australia;Clouds and sun;17;10;Partly sunny;18;9;ESE;9;71%;3%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Sunny intervals;33;26;A p.m. t-storm;34;26;SW;13;68%;62%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Nice with some sun;30;23;Becoming cloudy;30;23;SE;23;71%;49%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;35;24;A t-storm in spots;35;23;ESE;12;43%;42%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Spotty showers;18;10;Spotty showers;22;11;SSW;9;59%;64%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;A shower in the p.m.;29;17;Rain, a thunderstorm;24;17;ESE;15;75%;79%;4

Quito, Ecuador;A shower;22;12;Brief p.m. showers;21;12;SW;13;58%;69%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Clearing;23;14;Sunny and pleasant;24;15;W;13;63%;0%;12

Recife, Brazil;Clouds and sun;29;24;A morning shower;29;24;SE;15;70%;78%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;11;7;Mostly cloudy;11;6;NNE;20;69%;73%;2

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;20;12;Partly sunny;23;14;SW;4;46%;26%;7

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;29;21;Spotty showers;23;19;E;12;78%;90%;2

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;42;27;Plenty of sunshine;41;26;WNW;19;6%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;A shower or t-storm;25;16;Showers and t-storms;26;16;ESE;10;73%;64%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny;17;7;Increasing clouds;20;10;SSE;13;50%;32%;5

San Francisco, United States;Sunny and nice;22;13;Partly cloudy;20;13;SW;17;64%;2%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;26;18;Couple of t-storms;26;18;E;7;80%;85%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Hazy sun;31;26;Hazy sun;31;25;E;21;65%;4%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;24;19;Showers and t-storms;24;19;W;7;96%;83%;5

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;28;15;Becoming cloudy;28;14;WNW;10;24%;4%;9

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny, cool;12;1;Sunshine;14;5;E;5;33%;0%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;31;24;Partly sunny;31;23;E;11;71%;44%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny, warmer;24;12;Mostly sunny;25;14;NNW;12;68%;4%;11

Seattle, United States;A little a.m. rain;18;11;Clouds and sunshine;19;11;NNE;8;66%;39%;4

Seoul, South Korea;A shower in the p.m.;27;19;Partly sunny;29;18;SE;10;52%;44%;6

Shanghai, China;Hot with some sun;34;23;Partly sunny;30;21;ESE;14;55%;0%;12

Singapore, Singapore;Thundershower;32;27;A t-storm in spots;33;28;SSE;11;71%;55%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;A p.m. t-storm;30;16;Showers and t-storms;24;15;S;10;77%;85%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Hazy sun;30;24;Hazy sun;29;24;E;20;65%;27%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;21;11;Cloudy;21;14;SSW;17;69%;44%;2

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;20;11;Sunshine;19;12;NW;17;52%;3%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;33;24;Occasional rain;30;25;ENE;20;75%;87%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;18;9;Mostly cloudy;21;12;SSE;8;55%;36%;6

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny and hot;36;22;A t-storm around;32;19;S;15;31%;52%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun;26;15;Mostly cloudy;29;15;ENE;11;49%;25%;11

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine and nice;32;21;Sunshine and nice;33;23;NE;12;23%;7%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Decreasing clouds;29;22;Sunny and pleasant;30;21;SSW;13;49%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;A p.m. t-storm;28;19;Showers and t-storms;30;19;ENE;7;54%;71%;11

Tokyo, Japan;Decreasing clouds;26;18;Not as warm;22;19;SSE;13;69%;78%;3

Toronto, Canada;A heavy thunderstorm;24;16;Sunny and breezy;23;15;NW;29;53%;3%;10

Tripoli, Libya;Sunshine, pleasant;27;20;Mostly sunny;26;19;E;14;66%;4%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;28;18;Mostly sunny, windy;27;19;WNW;32;48%;15%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny, warmer;27;12;Inc. clouds;27;12;ENE;11;27%;45%;10

Vancouver, Canada;Showers around;18;11;A shower in the a.m.;18;10;N;7;64%;67%;4

Vienna, Austria;Thunderstorms;24;14;Spotty showers;21;14;NW;19;74%;89%;4

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm in spots;30;24;A t-storm in spots;31;24;WNW;10;65%;55%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;24;14;Partly sunny;22;13;E;9;67%;70%;7

Warsaw, Poland;Sunny intervals;23;15;Clouds and sun;25;15;N;13;54%;27%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;13;11;Partly sunny;13;10;SSE;6;91%;35%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Overcast, a t-storm;31;26;Showers and t-storms;31;26;SW;16;79%;77%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Nice with some sun;27;14;Turning cloudy;29;15;NE;6;40%;40%;12

