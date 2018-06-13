Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, June 13, 2018

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;86;78;A shower or t-storm;86;76;SSW;9;79%;74%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;104;89;Sunny and very warm;106;87;WNW;13;33%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;69;A strong t-storm;86;68;W;11;59%;49%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Sunshine and nice;76;59;Sunny and nice;74;60;E;8;55%;3%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cloudy;63;55;Rain and drizzle;66;55;WSW;16;74%;61%;3

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;64;50;Mostly sunny;70;51;SSE;6;53%;28%;6

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Not as warm;85;68;Rain and drizzle;85;65;NW;8;53%;56%;8

Astana, Kazakhstan;A shower in the p.m.;66;41;Increasing clouds;73;53;SW;9;37%;14%;6

Asuncion, Paraguay;Clouds and sun, cool;58;44;Cool with some sun;58;44;SSE;9;67%;28%;3

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;91;69;Mostly sunny;91;66;W;8;42%;4%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly cloudy;59;54;Partly sunny;61;52;WSW;8;74%;7%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny;106;81;Sunny and very warm;111;82;WNW;8;16%;12%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Partly sunny, warm;97;74;Partly sunny, warm;97;75;SSW;7;60%;35%;11

Bangalore, India;A couple of showers;83;70;Rather cloudy;81;69;W;11;71%;44%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;A p.m. shower or two;93;80;A stray thunderstorm;92;80;WSW;8;66%;55%;10

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;79;64;Partly sunny, nice;76;65;S;10;58%;11%;10

Beijing, China;A morning t-storm;82;64;Partly sunny, warm;88;68;S;5;45%;12%;11

Belgrade, Serbia;A strong t-storm;88;65;Thunderstorms;75;61;WNW;7;85%;85%;6

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;65;52;Partly sunny;74;58;SW;6;44%;25%;8

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;67;51;A little a.m. rain;63;50;SE;7;76%;80%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;81;55;Partial sunshine;80;52;E;7;49%;2%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Showers and t-storms;76;58;Spotty showers;69;61;NNW;16;75%;86%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Some sun returning;63;50;Rain and drizzle;68;52;WSW;10;66%;78%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny and hot;93;64;Periods of sun;89;62;SE;7;39%;8%;10

Budapest, Hungary;Strong thunderstorms;81;63;Spotty showers;72;62;N;7;82%;91%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Increasing clouds;52;40;Partly sunny, cool;51;36;SW;7;59%;4%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;86;59;Partly sunny;87;61;NNW;5;36%;17%;8

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;75;65;Mostly sunny;75;65;NE;15;66%;3%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, hotter;97;73;Sunny and very warm;100;76;NE;7;17%;1%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;76;54;Very windy, rain;62;55;WNW;32;75%;95%;1

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;78;68;A shower or t-storm;83;69;ESE;5;57%;63%;10

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun, warm;100;84;Periods of sun, warm;102;82;SW;12;49%;44%;10

Chicago, United States;Turning sunny;78;61;Partly sunny;79;65;SSE;6;49%;25%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy, a t-storm;90;79;Showers around;86;80;SW;11;81%;97%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;A shower or t-storm;71;54;Cloudy;70;56;SW;11;54%;44%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Some sun, pleasant;82;75;Partly sunny;82;74;NW;6;78%;8%;10

Dallas, United States;Partial sunshine;97;78;Partly sunny and hot;98;78;SSE;9;45%;14%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A t-storm in spots;84;70;Partly sunny;86;71;S;11;73%;8%;7

Delhi, India;Partly sunny and hot;106;88;Hot with hazy sun;108;88;WSW;18;32%;1%;12

Denver, United States;Partly sunny and hot;92;65;A t-storm around;95;66;S;9;21%;64%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Thunderstorms;94;82;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;83;SSE;10;78%;71%;6

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny;93;72;Mostly sunny, nice;90;70;SE;5;58%;3%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;65;53;Winds subsiding;65;48;WSW;26;53%;64%;6

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny, warm;94;67;Mostly sunny, nice;90;63;NNE;7;26%;33%;12

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny, nice;77;64;Mostly sunny;79;65;WSW;11;62%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy and very warm;96;82;Some brightening;94;75;NE;8;59%;72%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny, nice;70;43;Sunny and delightful;71;45;NNE;5;50%;2%;5

Havana, Cuba;Showers and t-storms;86;73;Showers and t-storms;87;73;ESE;5;76%;82%;8

Helsinki, Finland;Partial sunshine;64;49;Cloudy;63;52;ESE;9;55%;24%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A p.m. shower or two;90;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;78;WSW;10;80%;66%;7

Hong Kong, China;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;78;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;79;ESE;5;75%;85%;9

Honolulu, United States;Some sun, a shower;87;75;A brief shower;87;75;ENE;9;60%;59%;13

Hyderabad, India;Clouds and sun;94;76;Clouds and sun, nice;95;76;W;9;53%;9%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and hot;110;80;Hazy and hot;110;81;E;8;20%;1%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Plenty of sun;82;66;Mostly sunny;85;68;NNE;4;63%;0%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;93;77;Partly sunny;93;76;ESE;6;63%;35%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine, very hot;107;83;Sunny and very warm;102;80;N;8;34%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;62;39;Mostly sunny;62;41;WNW;6;46%;0%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;99;60;Sunny and very warm;94;61;NNW;14;13%;0%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny, breezy;94;85;Hazy sun and breezy;93;85;WSW;19;60%;8%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;Heavy thunderstorms;84;65;Heavy thunderstorms;79;65;S;5;85%;96%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;107;83;Partly sunny, warm;107;86;S;13;28%;1%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Showers and t-storms;84;58;Showers and t-storms;84;64;ENE;6;48%;84%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;Some sun, a t-storm;90;81;A t-storm in spots;89;81;E;18;61%;64%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;92;69;Partly sunny;92;69;WSW;6;57%;8%;8

Kolkata, India;Rather cloudy, hot;99;81;High clouds and warm;98;84;S;9;64%;15%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray thunderstorm;92;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;76;ESE;4;70%;69%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Spotty showers;50;31;Partly sunny;53;31;E;8;57%;44%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;86;75;A t-storm in spots;86;76;SW;7;77%;74%;9

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;65;61;Clearing;66;60;S;11;79%;27%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny, warmer;76;58;Sunny and pleasant;77;62;N;11;62%;2%;11

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;70;55;Showers around;69;51;W;16;67%;64%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sunshine;83;64;Plenty of sunshine;83;63;S;6;54%;0%;12

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny;84;68;Mostly sunny;84;68;SSE;6;70%;0%;7

Madrid, Spain;Sunshine, pleasant;79;54;Sunny and pleasant;79;56;N;3;42%;1%;11

Male, Maldives;A thick cloud cover;86;81;A thunderstorm;87;80;SW;6;72%;80%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny;89;77;Mostly sunny;90;75;NNE;4;73%;35%;8

Manila, Philippines;Rain at times;84;77;Cloudy, a t-storm;85;78;SW;9;84%;86%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny, breezy;56;47;A bit of p.m. rain;56;48;NW;16;70%;84%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;Showers and t-storms;70;59;Showers and t-storms;70;59;WSW;5;75%;84%;7

Miami, United States;Mostly cloudy;85;76;A morning shower;86;75;SE;7;73%;54%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;74;56;Partly sunny;71;51;ESE;6;63%;81%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Rain and drizzle;84;77;Nice with some sun;84;77;SSW;15;68%;46%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;52;44;Partly sunny, cool;51;43;SW;9;65%;29%;3

Montreal, Canada;Occasional rain;74;58;Rain and drizzle;65;54;NNE;7;75%;97%;2

Moscow, Russia;Clouds and sun;68;49;Considerable clouds;64;46;ENE;7;45%;14%;3

Mumbai, India;A morning t-storm;91;82;A shower or t-storm;91;82;SW;14;78%;80%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;Rain, a thunderstorm;73;55;Partly sunny;72;56;SW;6;73%;43%;7

New York, United States;Showers around;77;68;Sunshine, less humid;82;61;NW;11;40%;2%;11

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny, nice;89;70;Mostly sunny, nice;89;68;NNW;7;56%;7%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Becoming cloudy;77;56;A heavy thunderstorm;59;52;W;10;92%;75%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clearing;78;58;Mostly cloudy;81;66;NNE;6;55%;5%;6

Oslo, Norway;Clouds and sun;69;53;Spotty showers;61;51;SSW;10;79%;89%;2

Ottawa, Canada;A strong t-storm;73;58;Rain and drizzle;64;49;NNW;15;72%;67%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower in the a.m.;85;80;An afternoon shower;85;80;ESE;14;77%;80%;6

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;88;76;A shower or t-storm;88;76;NNW;6;87%;83%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Brief a.m. showers;84;75;Heavy p.m. showers;83;75;E;6;84%;92%;8

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;63;51;A shower in the p.m.;70;55;WNW;7;69%;66%;6

Perth, Australia;Clouds and sun;63;50;Partly sunny;65;49;ESE;5;71%;3%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Sunny intervals;91;78;A p.m. t-storm;93;78;SW;8;68%;62%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Nice with some sun;86;73;Becoming cloudy;86;74;SE;15;71%;49%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;95;75;A t-storm in spots;95;73;ESE;8;43%;42%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Spotty showers;64;51;Spotty showers;71;52;SSW;6;59%;64%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;A shower in the p.m.;83;63;Rain, a thunderstorm;76;62;ESE;10;75%;79%;4

Quito, Ecuador;A shower;72;53;Brief p.m. showers;70;53;SW;8;58%;69%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Clearing;73;57;Sunny and pleasant;75;59;W;8;63%;0%;12

Recife, Brazil;Clouds and sun;85;75;A morning shower;83;75;SE;10;70%;78%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;51;45;Mostly cloudy;52;44;NNE;12;69%;73%;2

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;68;53;Partly sunny;74;56;SW;3;46%;26%;7

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;84;70;Spotty showers;73;67;E;7;78%;90%;2

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;107;80;Plenty of sunshine;106;78;WNW;12;6%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;A shower or t-storm;78;61;Showers and t-storms;78;61;ESE;6;73%;64%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny;62;44;Increasing clouds;67;50;SSE;8;50%;32%;5

San Francisco, United States;Sunny and nice;72;55;Partly cloudy;68;56;SW;10;64%;2%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;78;64;Couple of t-storms;78;64;E;4;80%;85%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Hazy sun;88;79;Hazy sun;88;77;E;13;65%;4%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;75;66;Showers and t-storms;76;66;W;4;96%;83%;5

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;83;60;Becoming cloudy;82;57;WNW;6;24%;4%;9

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny, cool;54;33;Sunshine;58;41;E;3;33%;0%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;87;75;Partly sunny;87;74;E;7;71%;44%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny, warmer;76;54;Mostly sunny;78;57;NNW;7;68%;4%;11

Seattle, United States;A little a.m. rain;64;53;Clouds and sunshine;65;52;NNE;5;66%;39%;4

Seoul, South Korea;A shower in the p.m.;81;66;Partly sunny;84;65;SE;6;52%;44%;6

Shanghai, China;Hot with some sun;93;73;Partly sunny;86;70;ESE;9;55%;0%;12

Singapore, Singapore;Thundershower;89;80;A t-storm in spots;91;82;SSE;7;71%;55%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;A p.m. t-storm;86;61;Showers and t-storms;75;59;S;6;77%;85%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Hazy sun;86;76;Hazy sun;85;76;E;12;65%;27%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;69;53;Cloudy;70;58;SSW;11;69%;44%;2

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;67;51;Sunshine;67;53;NW;10;52%;3%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;91;76;Occasional rain;87;77;ENE;12;75%;87%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;65;48;Mostly cloudy;71;54;SSE;5;55%;36%;6

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny and hot;97;71;A t-storm around;90;66;S;9;31%;52%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun;78;59;Mostly cloudy;84;59;ENE;7;49%;25%;11

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine and nice;90;70;Sunshine and nice;92;73;NE;7;23%;7%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Decreasing clouds;84;72;Sunny and pleasant;86;70;SSW;8;49%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;A p.m. t-storm;83;66;Showers and t-storms;86;67;ENE;4;54%;71%;11

Tokyo, Japan;Decreasing clouds;78;65;Not as warm;72;66;SSE;8;69%;78%;3

Toronto, Canada;A heavy thunderstorm;76;61;Sunny and breezy;74;58;NW;18;53%;3%;10

Tripoli, Libya;Sunshine, pleasant;81;69;Mostly sunny;79;66;E;9;66%;4%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;83;64;Mostly sunny, windy;81;66;WNW;20;48%;15%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny, warmer;81;54;Inc. clouds;80;54;ENE;7;27%;45%;10

Vancouver, Canada;Showers around;64;51;A shower in the a.m.;65;51;N;5;64%;67%;4

Vienna, Austria;Thunderstorms;76;57;Spotty showers;69;58;NW;12;74%;89%;4

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm in spots;86;75;A t-storm in spots;89;76;WNW;6;65%;55%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;74;58;Partly sunny;72;55;E;5;67%;70%;7

Warsaw, Poland;Sunny intervals;73;59;Clouds and sun;76;59;N;8;54%;27%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;55;52;Partly sunny;56;50;SSE;4;91%;35%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Overcast, a t-storm;89;79;Showers and t-storms;87;79;SW;10;79%;77%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Nice with some sun;81;57;Turning cloudy;84;59;NE;4;40%;40%;12

