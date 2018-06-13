Keurig Brings Coffeehouse Beverages Home with New, All-in-One Specialty Coffee Makers

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 13, 2018--Keurig Green Mountain, Inc. (Keurig) today announced the launch of innovative coffee makers that simplify at-home preparation of coffeehouse style beverages in just minutes. The new Keurig ® brewers enable coffee lovers to effortlessly customize their drinks to enjoy a fresh cup of regular coffee or a specialty beverage, such as a latte or cappuccino, using a single brewer and a K-Cup ® pod all in the comfort of their home. The new coffeehouse brewers offer different features at multiple price points, so that consumers can select the brewer that best fits their lifestyle and budget.

Each new coffeehouse brewer is designed with an integrated, easy to clean milk frother that froths fresh milk – including skim, soy and almond – in minutes. In addition to brewing regular or on-the-go sizes, all coffeehouse brewers have a new SHOT feature that brews a concentrated shot of coffee to be added to frothed milk to make coffeehouse style beverages. While any K-Cup ® pod can be used with the SHOT feature, Keurig is introducing new premium espresso roast coffee blends in K-Cup ® pods that are optimized to brew on the SHOT setting, an option for consumers who prefer an espresso-style taste from their specialty drinks. Varieties include two options from Green Mountain Coffee Roasters ® – Vista 44° N™ Espresso Roast and Vanilla Espresso – and two options from Caribou Coffee ® – Real Inspiration™ Blend Espresso Roast and Caramel Espresso Roast.

“Consumers have long had the desire to enjoy both regular coffee and coffeehouse style drinks at home, but many have been intimidated by the costly expense of buying a second coffeemaker, the multi-step preparation and/or the messy clean-up,” said Scott Moffitt, Chief Brand and Beverage Officer at Keurig. “That’s why we are so excited to offer coffee lovers these all-in-one solutions that make the option of brewing a single cup of regular coffee or high-quality specialty beverage simple, from the convenience of the kitchen counter,” Moffitt added.

The new series of coffeehouse brewers includes:

: This all-in-one brewer easily makes single serve regular coffee, creamy lattes and frothy cappuccinos in minutes from any K-Cup ® pod. Hot and iced lattes or cappuccinos can be made with hot or cold frothed fresh milk. Available exclusively at Amazon.com , the K-Café™ brewer comes in a dark charcoal color at an SRP of $179.99. Later this summer, a Special Edition model with a modern nickel-like finish will be available for sale at retailers nationwide at an SRP of $199.99. Keurig ® K-Latte™ Single Serve Coffee & Latte Maker: This brewer allows coffee lovers to enjoy regular coffee from any K-Cup ® pod or to froth hot milk to create lattes, all in a compact footprint at an SRP of $99.00. Available exclusively at Walmart, the K-Latte™ brewer will be available online June 18 and in stores late June.

About Keurig Green Mountain, Inc. Keurig Green Mountain, Inc. (Keurig) is a leader in specialty coffee and innovative single serve brewing systems. Committed to delivering exceptional coffee for more than 35 years, today our Keurig ® coffee makers and single serve hot beverages are in more than 20 million homes and offices throughout North America. In under a minute, Keurig ® brewers consistently and conveniently deliver a fresh-brewed, great tasting cup with just the push of a button. As a testament to that quality, more than 50 leading global coffee, tea and cocoa brands have partnered with Keurig, joining beloved owned brands like Green Mountain Coffee Roasters ® and The Original Donut Shop ® coffee to offer consumers vast personal choice from 500+ varieties. As a company founded on social responsibility, Keurig is committed to using the power of business to brew a better world through our work to build resilient supply chains, sustainable products, and thriving communities. For more information, visit www.keuriggreenmountain.com, and to purchase Keurig products visit www.keurig.com or www.keurig.ca.

