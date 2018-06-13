Semtech’s LoRa Technology Drives the IoT Evolution at Mobile World Congress Shanghai

CAMARILLO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 13, 2018--Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced its demonstrations of LoRa® devices and wireless radio frequency technology (LoRa Technology) at Mobile World Congress Shanghai (MWC Shanghai), from June 27-29, 2018, in Shanghai at the LoRa Alliance™ booth (SNIEC Hall N1, Stand N1.B65).

This year’s MWC Shanghai, which expects to attract more than 60,000 attendees from 100+ countries, is focused on “Creating a Better Future.” With its long range, low battery power and low cost, Semtech’s LoRa Technology demonstrations will illustrate why the platform is becoming the de facto IoT solution for multiple vertical markets, including metering, homes, buildings, and cities. LoRa-based platforms have saved up to 25% in water leak prevention in commercial buildings, approximately 30% in energy cost in smart homes and about 20% in cost savings for gas metering.

“Semtech’s LoRa Technology has had great momentum in China with strong, strategic partnerships, including Alibaba Cloud. The adoption of LoRa Technology has grown exponentially in Asia, with LoRaWAN networks in 40 Chinese cities and increased deployments including smart meters, parking sensors and air-quality monitoring sensors,” said Marc Pegulu, Vice President and General Manager of Semtech’s Wireless and Sensing Products Group. “LoRa Technology is the IoT platform of choice for public and private networks and is already widely used across more than 100 countries, creating a smarter planet.”

About Semtech’s LoRa® Devices and Wireless RF Technology

Semtech’s LoRa devices and wireless radio frequency technology is a widely adopted long-range, low-power solution for IoT that gives telecom companies, IoT application makers and system integrators the feature set necessary to deploy low-cost, interoperable IoT networks, gateways, sensors, module products, and IoT services worldwide. IoT networks based on the LoRaWAN™ specification have been deployed in over 45 countries and Semtech is a founding member of the LoRa Alliance™, the fastest growing IoT Alliance for Low Power Wide Area Network applications. To learn more about how LoRa enables IoT, visit Semtech’s LoRa site and join the LoRa Community to access free training as well as an online industry catalog showcasing the products you need for building your ideal IoT application.

About LoRa Alliance™

The LoRa Alliance is an open, nonprofit association that has become one of the largest and fastest-growing alliances in the technology sector since its inception in 2015. Its members closely collaborate and share experiences to promote the LoRaWAN protocol as the leading open global standard for secure, carrier-grade IoT LPWAN connectivity. With the technical flexibility to address a broad range of IoT applications, both static and mobile, and a certification program to guarantee interoperability, the LoRaWAN protocol has already been deployed by major mobile network operators globally and connectivity is available in over 100 countries, with continuing expansion ongoing. www.loraalliance.org.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

All statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements that use the words “expects,” “is becoming,” “is creating,” “designed to” or other similar words or expressions, that describe Semtech Corporation’s or its management’s future plans, objectives or goals are “forward-looking statements” and are made pursuant to the Safe-Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results of Semtech Corporation to be materially different from the historical results and/or from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors are further addressed in Semtech Corporation’s annual and quarterly reports, and in other documents or reports, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ( www.sec.gov ) including, without limitation, information under the captions “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Risk Factors.” Semtech Corporation assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Semtech, the Semtech logo and LoRa are registered trademarks or service marks, and LoRaWAN is a trademark or service mark, of Semtech Corporation or its affiliates.

