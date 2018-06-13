nuPSYS and Coriant Sign Global Reseller Agreement to Deliver Automation and Visualization Solutions

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 13, 2018--nuPSYS, an innovation leader in data center and cell site automation and visual tools, today announced it has signed a Global Reseller Agreement with Coriant, a global supplier of open, disruptive, and hyperscale networking solutions for service providers and web-scale internet operators. The agreement enables Coriant to market, sell, and support nuPSYS’ best-in-class automation and visualization solutions worldwide. nuPSYS & Coriant are already engaged with multiple Tier-1 prospective customers for these.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180613005314/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

nuPSYS provides unique and patented data center and wireless cell site automation and visualization solutions (nuVIZ™) including simultaneous and correlated 3D-Network-IoT triple views (physical-logical-cameras/sensors), supporting full lifecycle management from design to monitoring. nuVIZ™ enables Virtual-Presence™ and significant automation resulting in substantial cost, time and risks savings for data center and cell site design and operations, for Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC), mobile and wired networks, and IoT. nuVIZ™ solutions can now be ordered through Coriant.

“Our teaming with nuPSYS enhances the value proposition Coriant can offer its global customers with disruptive innovation optimized for new service creation and significant cost savings,” said Homayoun Razavi, Chief Customer Officer and Executive Vice President of Global Sales and Digital Marketing, Coriant. “This is especially critical as service providers prepare for the next wave of IoT, 5G, and cloud service innovation with new strategies, including 5G builds, central office and cell site redesign, and placing virtualized, software-defined equipment in closer proximity to end-user customers such as in basements, on roofs, and at the street level. All of this requires strong partnerships to help service providers achieve their goals, and this is exactly what our Multi-Sided Platform partner program is designed to enable and accelerate.”

Combining disruptive innovation with comprehensive lifecycle service management capabilities, the platform helps network operators save cost and accelerate the introduction of differentiated end-user services and applications, including 5G, IoT, cloud, and industrial internet.

“nuPSYS and Coriant are uniquely positioned to address the global market needs for data center and cell site design automation, as well as real-time inventory and operations,” stated nuPSYS’ CEO, Reza Ahy. “This agreement empowers us to scale serving Tier 1 telco, cable, wireless, and web-scale internet operators worldwide as they enhance existing and deploy new and distributed data centers and cell sites (including 4G & 5G). nuPSYS’ automation and visual tools provide them a single-dashboard for design to operations and monitoring. Contextual awareness and Virtual-Presence™ (3D-immersion), real-time discovery, and scaling from remote un-manned micro to large data centers, small cells to macro-cells, result in significant cost, time and risk savings.”

About nuPSYS nuPSYS is an innovation leader in data center and wireless cell site automation and visual tools. nuPSYS provides a unique and patented Automation & Visualization solution supporting data center and cell site full lifecycle from design to operations for wired and mobile networks and IoT service providers and enterprises. nuPSYS’ solution provides Virtual-Presence™ (via 3D-immersion) correlated with the network (real-time discovery) and IoT views (cameras and sensors) simultaneously. It is a physical and virtual 3D visual tool for data center and cell site modeling, planning, and operating that enables dramatic improvements in operational efficiency, cost and time-to-market savings, and improves the customer experience for new and existing distributed, micro and edge data center and cell site deployments. www.nupsys.com.

About Coriant Coriant delivers innovative and dynamic networking solutions for a fast-changing and cloud-centric business world. The Coriant SDN/NFV-enabled portfolio of open, disruptive, and hyperscale solutions and Multi-Sided Platform innovations helps network operators cost-efficiently scale network capacity, reduce operational complexity, and create the resilient foundation for a new generation of mobile, video, and cloud services. Coriant serves leading network operators around the world, including mobile and fixed line service providers, cloud and data center operators, Web 2.0 content providers, cable MSOs, government agencies, and large enterprises. With a distinguished heritage of technology innovation and service excellence, Coriant is helping its global customers maximize the service value of their network infrastructure as demand for bandwidth explodes and the communications needs of businesses and consumers continue to evolve. Learn more at www.coriant.com and follow us on Twitter for the latest news and information.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180613005314/en/

CONTACT: On behalf of Coriant

Jennifer Handshew, +1.917.359.8838

jhandshew@percepture.com

or

nuPSYS

Mitr Maj, +1.650.384.6835

marketing@nupsys.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA ILLINOIS

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY DATA MANAGEMENT INTERNET NETWORKS SOFTWARE TELECOMMUNICATIONS MOBILE/WIRELESS

SOURCE: Coriant

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/13/2018 08:00 AM/DISC: 06/13/2018 08:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180613005314/en