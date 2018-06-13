Clinton-Patterson novel sells 250,000 copies its first week

NEW YORK (AP) — Bill Clinton's debut as a novelist is already one of the year's biggest hits.

"The President is Missing," the thriller he co-wrote with James Patterson, sold 250,000 copies its first week. Alfred A. Knopf and Little, Brown and Co., the book's co-publishers, announced Wednesday that the number includes hardcover, e-book and audio sales. "The President is Missing" spent much of last week at No. 1 on Amazon.com and elsewhere despite some awkward and contentious moments in interviews with the former president. Clinton responded defensively to questions from NBC's Craig Melvin about the #MeToo movement and whether he owes an apology to former White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

Clinton's affair with Lewinsky helped lead to his impeachment. His novel begins with a president facing impeachment.