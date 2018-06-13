LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 13, 2018--Infiniti Research, a global market and customer intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their new market assessment study on the chemical industry. A leading player in the chemical industry wanted to understand and predict the market situation of its operating subsidiaries in specific geographies.

According to the chemical industry experts at Infiniti, “For leading players in the chemical industry, agriculture and sustainable housing seem to be the two global megatrends helping them gain a competitive advantage.”

The inorganic base chemicals include calcium carbonate, hydrogen chloride, sulphuric acid, nitric acid, and other such compounds. Organic base chemicals are either building blocks such as ethane, propane, and benzene or compounds made using these building blocks such as methanol and ethanoic acid. Also, an important growth contributor is the upsurge in global sales in the automotive industry, which is a major market for chemicals due to the high volume of chemical products used in the development process.

The market assessment solution offered by Infiniti helped the client to assess the market by value and volume, state of the market, and identification of the key competitors and their performance in the market. The client was able to expand their overall organizational performance by enhancing their business strategies.

This market assessment solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

This market assessment solution provided predictive insights on:

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 15+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

