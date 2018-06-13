Brother Launches RuggedJet RJ4200 Mobile Printers for Public Safety at National Sheriffs’ Association Conference

WESTMINSTER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 13, 2018--Brother Mobile Solutions, Inc. (BMS), a premier provider of desktop and mobile printers, will unveil its groundbreaking new RuggedJet 4200 Series of 4-inch mobile label and receipt printers at the National Sheriffs’ Association (NSA) Annual Conference and Exhibition, June 15-19 at the New Orleans Convention Center, Booth #659.

The ultra-compact Brother RJ4200 Series supports a wide range of public safety applications such as formats for e-citations, accident reports, receipts, evidence labels, and parking violations. Designed to withstand the rigors of public safety field work and backed by the Brother Premier Limited Warranty, the RJ4200 mobile printers are tough, fast, reliable, and feature an elegant streamlined design and increased battery power.

According to Ravi Panjwani, Vice President Marketing and Product Management at Brother Mobile Solutions, “Our RJ4200 printers were engineered with input from real customers including public safety officers in the field. In addition to raising the bar on performance, ruggedness and connectivity, they also feature accessories popular among cops, such as a docking station mount with “pass through” USB/power, and mount configurations designed for both in-vehicle and carry scenarios.”

Built for Public Safety Professionals ‘On the Go’

The new RJ4200 series features:

Sleeker profile, more compact size (20 percent smaller), lightweight and comfortable to use. Ultra-rugged construction with reinforced parts, molded rubber housing for improved drop protection (IP54 certified), industrial-grade tactile buttons, and reinforced belt clip for secure transport. Fits a wide range of mounting choices available through our partner network, including armrest, headrest and in-dash configurations. It can also be carried on shoulder straps or hooked to belts. Highly connected for printing eCitations, documents, and labels up to 4” wide from handhelds, tablets, and smartphones.

A New Generation of Mobile Printers

The RuggedJet RJ4200 Series offers numerous advantages over other printers, such as:

High capacity battery with minimal footprint (about half the size, double the capacity). Powers down when not in use. First to display real-time status of battery life. Faster overall printing speed (up to 5ips), improved label and receipt design capability, downloadable fonts, clear readable menus, and lighted LCD display for easy reading. Reliable, hassle-free thermal printing technology with no messy inks, ribbons or solvents. Options include standard, premium, quick dry and weatherproof receipt paper. Mobile USB-powered docking station, plus NFC capability for easy device pairing from NFC enabled devices. Cloud-based Mobile Deploy device management software app, included free with all models to enable simple and easy mobile deployment, integration and upgrades. Perform printer updates via a smart device with Internet connection. 256 MB memory. Exclusive Brother 2-year Premier Limited Warranty.

For more information about the new Brother RuggedJet RJ4200 Series of mobile label and receipt printers, visit www.brothermobilesolutions.com/ruggedjet

About Brother Mobile Solutions

Brother Mobile Solutions, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Brother International Corporation, provides innovative mobile printing and industrial labeling solutions to field workforces and mobile enterprises. Brother International Corporation and its subsidiaries employ over 1,100 people in the Americas. For more information about Brother Mobile Solutions and its products, call (800) 543-6144, or visit www.brothermobilesolutions.com.

