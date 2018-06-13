Introducing the Garmin® vívoactive® 3 Music: Take songs and payments on-the-go

OLATHE, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 13, 2018--Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced the vívoactive 3 Music, a GPS smartwatch with integrated music that lets users bring along their favorite tunes to every workout or activity. Featuring Garmin Pay TM contactless payments and thousands of ways to customize with free watch faces, widgets, data fields and apps through the Garmin Connect IQ TM store, the vívoactive 3 Music is the perfect accessory for running errands, running a 10K, and everything in between.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180613005132/en/

vívoactive 3 Music (Photo: Business Wire)

“Music can be a huge motivating component of any workout or activity, and we’re excited to give our customers the ability to ditch their phones and listen to their favorite songs right from their wrist,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. “And with Garmin Pay, you can leave your wallet back at home, too, making it easier than ever to just get up and go.”

Featuring the same fitness, wellness and smart connectivity features first introduced on the vívoactive 3, the vívoactive 3 Music gives users an extra pep in their step with on-device music storage of up to 500 songs. Download offline music playlists 1 from select music streaming services like Deezer (coming soon), iHeartRadio, or transfer music from a computer directly to the watch. Once the music is loaded, pair the vívoactive 3 Music with a set of compatible Bluetooth ® headphones (sold separately) and go.

Garmin Pay, a contactless payment solution 2, means vívoactive 3 Music wearers can leave their cash and credit cards at home and still stop for a coffee, pop in a store, or grab a bite to eat throughout their day. Utilizing their Garmin Pay wallet, users have the same rewards and benefits of the physical cards, with the convenience of having them right on the wrist for contactless payment.

With Elevate TM wrist-based heart rate 3 and over 15 preloaded GPS and indoor sports apps including yoga, running, strength training and more, the vívoactive 3 Music is packed with features to keep up with a varied active lifestyle. The always-on Garmin Chroma Display™ is easy to read — even in direct sunlight. Like all of Garmin’s wearables, it is safe for swimming and showering 4 and has a battery life of up to 7 days in smartwatch mode and 5 hours in GPS with music mode 5.

Customization has never been easier with thousands of watch faces, widgets, data fields and apps available to download from the Garmin Connect IQ store. Keep tabs on when your ride is arriving with both Lyft ETA and Uber ETA, turn on the lights at home with the SmartThings app, or check the AccuWeather MinuteCast app to find out when the rain is going to start.

The redesigned Garmin Connect makes it easier than ever to beat yesterday with colorful activity cards that give users an at-a-glance to the most important stats. Simply scroll down to compare today’s totals to past results or tap in for more detailed information. Activities and other stats captured by the device are presented in vivid detail with data customized and filtered so that the user is only seeing what is most relevant to his or her goals. Users can connect with friends and family to motivate one another, join challenges, engage in friendly competitions and score colorful new Garmin Connect badges when goals are crushed.

The vívoactive 3 Music comes with a black silicone 20mm quick release industry standard band and has a suggested retail price of $299.99 and is available now. Accessory bands in different sizes are available for purchase separately for $29.99. To see more of what the vívoactive 3 Music has to offer, check out this feature benefit video or visit Garmin.com/vivo.

The vívoactive 3 Music is the latest innovation from the ever-expanding Garmin fitness segment that develops technologies to enhance and promote healthy and active lifestyles. Whether users are runners, cyclists, swimmers, multi-sport athletes, or simply looking to stay active throughout the day, there is a Garmin product that can help them reach their health and fitness goals.

For decades, Garmin has pioneered new GPS navigation and wireless devices and applications that are designed for people who live an active lifestyle. Garmin serves five primary business units, including automotive, aviation, fitness, marine, and outdoor recreation. For more information, visit Garmin's virtual pressroom at garmin.com/newsroom, contact the Media Relations department at 913-397-8200, or follow us at facebook.com/garmin, twitter.com/garmin, or youtube.com/garmin.

About Garmin

Garmin International, Inc., is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (Nasdaq: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin and vívoactive are registered trademarks and Garmin Pay, Elevate, Garmin Chroma Display and Connect IQ are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries. All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by the Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Garmin is under license.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 30, 2017, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983). A copy of such Form 10-K is available at http://www.garmin.com/aboutGarmin/invRelations/finReports.html. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180613005132/en/

CONTACT: Garmin International Inc.

Mary Thompson Woodbury, 913-397-8200

media.relations@garmin.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA KANSAS

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENTERTAINMENT MUSIC TV AND RADIO TECHNOLOGY CONSUMER ELECTRONICS DATA MANAGEMENT HARDWARE SOFTWARE AUDIO/VIDEO SATELLITE GENERAL SPORTS MOBILE/WIRELESS RETAIL SPECIALTY SPORTS

SOURCE: Garmin International Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/13/2018 07:00 AM/DISC: 06/13/2018 07:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180613005132/en