Reviver Auto to Lead Industry Discussions on The Internet of Connected Vehicles at CE Week 2018

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 13, 2018--Reviver Auto, creator of the Rplate Pro™, the world’s first digital license plate, today announced the company will showcase its flagship product at CE Week 2018. The annual consumer tech conference and exhibition is the epicenter for innovation, emerging trends and insights, and building connections in the North American technology space. As part of the event, Reviver Auto Co-Founder & CEO Neville Boston will take part in “The Internet of Connected Vehicles,” a panel discussion on how connected vehicles are changing the way that drivers, passengers and brands are impacted by IoT features and services. Additionally, Reviver Auto will demonstrate the Rplate Pro’s capabilities in The Connected Car Show Booth 407. CE Week 2018 takes place June 20–21, 2018 at the Jacob K. Javitz Convention Center in New York City.

“As connected cars have redefined automobiles, the Rplate Pro has redefined the traditional license plate with 21 st century capabilities that offer unprecedented convenience and connectivity for consumers and businesses alike,” said Neville Boston, co-founder & CEO, Reviver Auto. “We look forward to meeting with CE Week attendees to talk about the state of connected cars and demonstrating what the future of license plates is all about.”

PANEL DETAILS:

WHAT – The Internet of Connected Vehicles

WHO – Neville Boston, co-founder & CEO, Reviver Auto

WHEN – Thursday, June 21, 2018, 10:30 a.m. ET

WHERE – Jacob K. Javitz Convention Center, 655 W. 34 th St. New York, NY

PANEL DESCRIPTION – As connectivity becomes more ubiquitous, all manner of devices are joining the cloud. This session will explore how connected vehicles are changing the way that drivers and passengers are impacted by these new features and services, and how brands are capitalizing on these new capabilities to collect better consumer insights, establish stronger loyalty and create new value streams.

The Rplate Pro offers a multi-functional digital display and connected vehicle platform to make driving safer, smarter and personalized. Features include automated registration renewals, charity plate options, personal messages, vehicle tracking, safety alerts, stolen vehicle information, and marketing capabilities. To see more of the Rplate Pro’s connectivity capabilities, watch this video.

California was the first state to adopt the Rplate Pro, followed by the Arizona Department of Transportation. Testing and enabling legislation has also been passed to pilot or test digital license plates in Texas, Florida and Washington State at the Department of Motor Vehicles’ discretion. Additionally, Reviver Auto has reached a proof of concept agreement to bring the digital license plates to Dubai, UAE. Reviver Auto has secured several high-profile dealer partnerships including Pendragon North America, Kuni Chevrolet Cadillac and Galpin Ford, the world’s number one Ford dealer.

About Reviver Auto

Reviver Auto’s mission is to bring new and far-reaching efficiencies, revolutionary marketing, and unprecedented connectivity to the auto industry through disruptive technology. With its Rplate Pro ™, the company has completely reinvented the 125-year-old stamped metal license plate into a connected car platform that digitizes and automates the costly, often frustrating, and time-consuming DMV renewal process. Approved in California, the Rplate Pro also provides telematics functionality and brings a new level of personalization to the license plate. For more information, visit www.reviverauto.com.

