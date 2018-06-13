Taiwan’s China Airlines first member to join Airbus MRO Alliance

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – China Airlines announced it has signed up as a member of the Airbus MRO Alliance (AMA), making it the first airline in the world to join the coalition launched by the European corporation to pursue high-quality maintenance, repair, and overhaul services in the aviation market.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) inked between China Airlines and Airbus on December 21, 2016 laid the foundation for the leading aerospace manufacturer to provide Taiwan’s largest airline with support to enhance its capabilities in maintenance, engineering, and technologies in the airline industry, reported the Liberty Times.

Airbus had invited China Airlines to become a member of AMA, established in June 2017. This March, a member convention was held to discuss topics spanning the operations of AMA, the use of Airbus’s open data platform “SkyWise,” support in engineering technologies, and the provision of aerospace materials.

Airbus is expected to complete the signing of AMA contracts with all the six founding members by the end of June. In addition to China Airlines, the other five members are GAMECO, AAR, Aeroman, Sabena Technics, and Etihad Airways Engineering, reported the Liberty Times.