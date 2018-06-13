MOL streamlines passport information updates for migrant workers

Taipei, June 13 (CNA) Migrant workers who register their change of information with the National Immigration Agency (NIA) when they obtain a new passport are no longer required to also file that information with the Ministry of Labor (MOL), the ministry said Wednesday.

In a statement, the ministry said that in an effort to simplify the procedure for the employment of migrant workers, it has removed the requirement with immediate effect and instead has established a link with the NIA database.

Through that database link, the MOL said, it automatically will be able to update passport information for migrant workers, who were required in the past to register new passports with both the NIA and MOL.

In 2017, some 88 percent of employers of migrant workers registered passport data changes with both the NIA and MOL for their foreign employees, according to Chiu Yue-yun, head of the MOL Workforce Development Agency.

Going forward, the average number of such data changes per year is estimated at about 65,000, according to the labor ministry.