Taiwan President Tsai praises Trump-Kim summit

TAIPEI (CNA) - President Tsai Ing-wen Wednesday hailed the just-concluded summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, which she said will help ease tensions in Northeast Asia and on the Korean Peninsula.

"President Tsai gave high marks to the Trump-Kim summit, because the two sides were willing to put aside past hostilities and help ease tensions in Northeast Asia and on the Korean Peninsula through dialogue, which demonstrated a two-way effort to that end," Johnny Lin, spokesman of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party, quoted Tsai as saying following a weekly party meeting.

Tsai, who doubles as DPP chairperson, made the remarks at the meeting after a keynote speech by Lai I-chung, executive director of the Prospect Foundation, on the strategic impact of the summit on Northeast Asia, Lin said.

The National Security Council, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other agencies will closely monitor the situation on the Korean Peninsula and maintain close contacts with neighboring countries to protect Taiwan's interests, Tsai was quoted as saying.

The much anticipated Trump-Kim summit which lasted five hours was held in Singapore Tuesday, with the U.S. president pledging unspecified security guarantees to North Korea and Kim committing to the complete "denuclearization" on the Korean Peninsula, according to foreign wire services. (By Lu Hsin-hui and Flor Wang)