Taiwanese manufacturers in Vietnam hit by clash over economic zones law 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - As Vietnamese protest on special economic zones is spreading across more cities, some Taiwanese manufacturers in Vietnam reportedly have been forced to halt production as some of their workers are taking leave to join the demonstrations from Sunday.

Protesters took to the streets in Vietnam on June 10 as the government is set to approve a proposed law on special economic zones which they fear will turn land in the three zones into the hands of Chinese investors.

Headquartered in Taichung, Taiwan, the world's leading branded and casual footwear manufacturer Pou Chen Group issued a statement on Monday saying that its four factories at different locations have once been forced to halt production as the workers were taking leave to participate in the protests.

The company said the temporary halt will not cause a major impact on the company's operation and finance, adding it has taken needed actions to handle the stress of temporary labor shortages in cooperation with the local government and the labor union.

The Council of Taiwanese Chambers of Commerce in Vietnam stated that companies in several cities have been forced to halt production, including three Taiwanese-invested shoe factories and a plastic processing factory in Tay Ninh. The council reminds Taiwanese companies on Wednesday to stay alert while there is no need to feel panic. A council member told media that he believes the protest will fade soon.

According to Economic Daily News, other high-profile Taiwanese companies in Vietnam were not affected the past three days, including Formosa Ha Tinh Steel Corporation, China Steel Corporation, Sanyang Motor, papermaker Cheng Loong Corp. and Tachan Food, and Uni-President Vietnam.

Numerous protests broke out from Hanoi down to Ho Chi Minh City on Sunday to oppose a draft law currently being considered in the National Assembly which would put up parcels of land that could be leased by foreign investors for up to 99 years in new special economic zones Van Dong, Bac Van Phong and Phu Quoc. Protestors fear that the primary recipients of these nearly century-long leases would be Chinese corporations.