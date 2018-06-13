Kathie Lee Gifford Inks Deal to Be Takl Spokeswoman as Takl Launches National Ad Campaign

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 13, 2018--Takl, Inc., the national leader in on-demand home services and maker of the online and mobile app platform that connects providers and users to perform small jobs and chores at pre-set prices today announced that Kathie Lee Gifford will become Takl’s Spokeswoman. Kathie Lee Gifford will appear in Takl TV commercials as well as certain digital ad platforms as part of the company’s new national advertising campaign.

“We are excited to have such a well known, reputable and popular iconic TV personality as our spokeswoman for our upcoming national Ad campaign,” said Willis Johnson, Takl CEO, “Her ability to connect with our customers is invaluable.”

ABOUT TAKL:

The Takl online and mobile app-based platform is the only on-demand, pre-priced mobile service for both business and home use with small jobs for $400 or less. Takl is a national leader in on-demand home services and offers its popular on-demand service in more than 75 metropolitan markets in 41 states. Customers can also post a custom chore or job with a price that providers can either accept or bid on in a real time auction format. The web and app platform also allow for task customization and additional add-on chores by the customer once the provider arrives on site. Utilizing Takl’s national network of over 35,000 providers, Takl users can have a provider arrive in about an hour to perform a small job or chore or they can schedule the job for a future reserved day and time. The on-demand platform connects self-employed providers, who have passed background checks, with both home and business users who need chores and small jobs completed. Popular chores and small jobs include lawn care, house cleaning, junk removal, handyman repairs, and day labor or custom jobs.

Takl has also entered into certain national contracts that provide national coverage for various online businesses by offering on-demand product assembly services for their customers.

More information on Takl can be found at www.takl.com.

