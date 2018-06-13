LEO Pharma A/S and FibroTx LLC Enter Partnership to Explore Non-Invasive Skin Test Technology

BALLERUP, Denmark--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 13, 2018--LEO Pharma, a global healthcare company dedicated to helping people achieve healthy skin, and FibroTx, an Estonia-based bio-tech company providing innovative tools for personalised dermatology and skin care, today announced that they have entered a partnership to explore non-invasive skin test technology.

The partnership marks the first step in an alliance to measure soluble biomarkers from the skin surface of atopic dermatitis patients using a non-invasive skin test technology developed by FibroTx in Estonia. The method can be used to assess disease severity, monitor treatment effects and can potentially predict treatment outcomes. The alliance strengthens the endeavors of both companies to improve the lives of atopic dermatitis patients by developing precision medicine tools with minimal inconvenience to patients.

“We are excited to work with FibroTx with their novel technology that will help us measure therapeutic responses to our treatment. It is especially important to seek less painful skin sampling in patients with already compromised skin,” says Per Sprøgel , Vice President, Medical Science and Safety at Leo Pharma.

“We see the collaboration with LEO Pharma as an important recognition of the potential of the non-invasive skin diagnostic platform technologies developed by FibroTx. The alliance with LEO Pharma means a major strengthening of FibroTx’ efforts in the development of practical home tests that can improve treatment of atopic dermatitis patients,” says Pieter Spee, Chief Technology Officer of FibroTx LLC.

FibroTx TAP is a non-invasive ELISA-based (Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay) platform technology where proteins are captured directly from the skin surface by biomarker capturing antibodies. TAP is more convenient, more sensitive and more reproducible than conventional protein-based technologies. FibroTx SELF is a non-invasive lateral flow-test based platform technology in which samples swabbed from skin are analyzed in so-called rapid tests that are read-out by a mobile phone or lateral flow test reader, depending on application.

About FibroTx: FibroTx LLC (Tallinn, Estonia) is a privately held company focused on the development of non-invasive molecular diagnostic tests for applications in clinical dermatology and skin care. FibroTx has developed two proprietary diagnostic platforms, TAP and SELF, that enable measurements of panels of soluble biomarkers directly from the skin surface. FibroTx lead programs in clinical dermatology aim at the development of lateral flow test-based point-of-care devices that can monitor and guide psoriasis and atopic dermatitis treatments by patients at home.

About LEO Pharma LEO Pharma helps people achieve healthy skin. By offering care solutions to patients in more than 130 countries globally, LEO Pharma supports people in managing their skin conditions. Founded in 1908 and owned by the LEO Foundation, the healthcare company has devoted decades of research and development to delivering products and solutions to people with skin conditions. LEO Pharma is headquartered in Denmark and employs around 5,200 people worldwide.

