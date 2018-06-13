Will Amazon's work to kill Seattle tax spook other cities?

SEATTLE (AP) — A tax on large companies like Amazon that was meant to fight a growing homelessness crisis got rolled back during a raucous Seattle City Council meeting.

It exposed divisions over how much companies that have fueled booming economies should help pay to alleviate the downsides of success. A divided crowd chanted, jeered and booed at the meeting Tuesday.

It remains to be seen whether Seattle's retreat will have a chilling effect on other cities considering taxes on big tech companies to help mitigate the effects of growth.

Cities in California like Mountain View, where Google is located, are looking at similar measures and say they're not changing course after the Seattle vote.

Seattle's tax had been proposed as a progressive revenue source aimed at tackling one of the nation's highest homelessness numbers.