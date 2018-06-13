  1. Home
A look at N. Korea's human rights abuses Trump played down

By  Associated Press
2018/06/13 13:52

FILE - In this March 16, 2016, file photo, American student Otto Warmbier, center, is escorted at the Supreme Court in Pyongyang, North Korea. Preside

FILE - In this June 13, 2017, file photo, Otto Warmbier, a 22-year-old college student detained and imprisoned in North Korea, is carried off of an ai

FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2018, file photo, Ji Seong-ho, a North Korean defector, holds up his crutches after his introduction by President Trump during

FILE - In this June. 12, 2018, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, in Singapore. Pre

FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2015, file photo, defectors from North Korea cover their faces with placards as a safety precaution for their relatives still

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — It was just months ago when President Donald Trump used his first State of the Union address to condemn the cruelty of North Korea's government.

But after his historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, whom he described as "very smart" and having a "great personality," Trump seemed to play down the severity of horrific human rights violations. He said, "It's rough in a lot of places, by the way. Not just there."

Few expected Trump to seriously raise human rights during his first meeting with Kim. Still, his comments drew an angry reaction.

Phil Robertson from Human Rights Watch says North Koreans continue to be subjected to public executions while three generations of a family are punished when one member 'offends' Kim's leadership or the political system.