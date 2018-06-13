  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BBA--Top Ten

By  Associated Press
2018/06/13 13:22
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 49 189 52 67 .354
Segura Sea 64 269 50 92 .342
Altuve Hou 68 277 40 93 .336
Simmons LAA 59 215 32 71 .330
Castellanos Det 65 266 32 84 .316
Brantley Cle 55 225 34 71 .316
MDuffy TB 51 204 16 64 .314
JMartinez Bos 64 243 42 76 .313
Rosario Min 63 250 42 78 .312
MMachado Bal 65 251 32 78 .311
Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 23; JMartinez, Boston, 21; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 19; Judge, New York, 18; MMachado, Baltimore, 18; Gallo, Texas, 17; KDavis, Oakland, 17; Betts, Boston, 17; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 16; 5 tied at 15.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 54; Haniger, Seattle, 50; MMachado, Baltimore, 50; KDavis, Oakland, 46; Benintendi, Boston, 46; Judge, New York, 45; Trout, Los Angeles, 44; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 44; Rosario, Minnesota, 43; 3 tied at 42.

Pitching

Kluber, Cleveland, 10-2; Severino, New York, 9-2; Rodriguez, Boston, 8-1; Verlander, Houston, 8-2; Happ, Toronto, 8-3; Snell, Tampa Bay, 8-3; Porcello, Boston, 8-3; McCullers, Houston, 8-3; Carrasco, Cleveland, 8-4; 2 tied at 7-1.