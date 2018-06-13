|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|43
|19
|.694
|—
|Boston
|46
|22
|.676
|—
|Tampa Bay
|31
|35
|.470
|14
|Toronto
|30
|37
|.448
|15½
|Baltimore
|19
|47
|.288
|26
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|35
|30
|.538
|—
|Minnesota
|29
|34
|.460
|5
|Detroit
|31
|37
|.456
|5½
|Chicago
|23
|42
|.354
|12
|Kansas City
|22
|45
|.328
|14
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|43
|24
|.642
|—
|Houston
|43
|25
|.632
|½
|Los Angeles
|37
|31
|.544
|6½
|Oakland
|34
|33
|.507
|9
|Texas
|27
|42
|.391
|17
___
|Monday's Games
Boston 2, Baltimore 0, 12 innings
Tampa Bay 8, Toronto 4
Cleveland 4, Chicago White Sox 0
Seattle 5, L.A. Angels 3
|Tuesday's Games
Boston 6, Baltimore 4
N.Y. Yankees 3, Washington 0
Minnesota 6, Detroit 4
Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 1
Chicago White Sox 5, Cleveland 1
Cincinnati 5, Kansas City 1, 10 innings
Houston 6, Oakland 3
Seattle 6, L.A. Angels 3
L.A. Dodgers 12, Texas 5
|Wednesday's Games
Toronto (Happ 8-3) at Tampa Bay (Font 0-3), 1:10 p.m.
Boston (Sale 5-4) at Baltimore (Ramirez 0-0), 3:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Richards 4-4) at Seattle (Gonzales 7-3), 4:10 p.m.
Washington (Fedde 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Gray 4-4), 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Berrios 7-5) at Detroit (Boyd 4-4), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Bauer 5-4) at Chicago White Sox (Covey 2-1), 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 4-6) at Kansas City (Hammel 2-6), 8:15 p.m.
Houston (Cole 7-1) at Oakland (Blackburn 1-0), 10:05 p.m.
Texas (Hamels 3-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 4-4), 10:10 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 3:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.