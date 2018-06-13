TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 13, 2018--The Ministry of Education (MOE) announced the launch of an online learning initiative called “Huayu 101”, a brand new online Mandarin learning material, at the end of May in Taipei, Taiwan.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180612006616/en/

Taiwan's Education Ministry Launches Online Learning Initiative, "Huayu 101" (Photo: Business Wire)

Professor Chang Yuhsin from the University of Taipei, the designer of “Huayu 101”, has more than 20 years Mandarin teaching experience. In order to provide easier learning experience, he and his team collect key phrases that people should learn for basic survival. The contents of “Huayu 101” include accommodation, shopping, food ordering, traffic, emergency help, etc. It’s useful for foreign students and travelers those stay in Taiwan, and can be applied to other Mandarin-speaking regions.

To attract and motivate young people to learn Mandarin in Taiwan, MOE works with Logan D. Beck, a hotshot youtuber, to produce 2 videos of promoting Mandarin learning and Taiwan’s culture. The first video, “Dajia Mazu Pilgrimage” had reached 50,000 views within a night and it's over 150,000 hits now. In the press conference, Beck and Mr. Liu, a known rice cake seller, have shown the usage of “Huayu 101” with living drama of night market.

In response to the global demand for Chinese language education, Taiwan’s Chinese language education sector is vigorously looking outward and international marketing. This led to planning and implementing the Eight-year Chinese Language Education Promotion Plan (2013–2020). Under this plan the Office of Global Mandarin Education was set up to integrate the resources and results of Chinese language education in Taiwan. In order to promote Mandarin learning in Taiwan, MOE invited the Ministry of Transportation and Communication's Tourism Bureau and the Small and Medium Enterprise Administration of the Ministry of Economic Affairs to be co-organizers, and integrated tourism and Chinese-learning resources to create a brand new study-tour model, "Mandarin On-the-Go" in Taiwan. Anyone who is interested in programs above is welcomed to check the information on the official website.（ https://ogme.edu.tw/Home/tw ）

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180612006616/en/

CONTACT: OGME (Office of Global Mandarin Education)

Kuo-Ning Chi, +886-2-2391-1368 ext.1360

c1360@csd.org.tw

KEYWORD: ASIA PACIFIC TAIWAN

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: EDUCATION CONTINUING OTHER EDUCATION TRAINING

SOURCE: Taiwan Ministry of Education

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/13/2018 12:48 AM/DISC: 06/13/2018 12:48 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180612006616/en