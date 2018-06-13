  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/06/13 12:43
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 7 1 .875
Atlanta 5 4 .556
Washington 5 4 .556
New York 3 4 .429
Chicago 3 6 .333
Indiana 0 9 .000
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Phoenix 8 3 .727
Los Angeles 6 2 .750 ½
Seattle 7 3 .700 ½
Dallas 4 4 .500
Minnesota 3 6 .333 4
Las Vegas 2 7 .222 5

___

Tuesday's Games

Las Vegas 101, Indiana 92, OT

Phoenix 75, Dallas 72

Seattle 96, Chicago 85

Los Angeles 72, Atlanta 64

Wednesday's Games

Las Vegas at New York, 7 p.m.

Washington at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Indiana at Atlanta, 11:30 a.m.

Friday's Games

Los Angeles at Washington, 7 p.m.

Las Vegas at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Connecticut at Seattle, 10 p.m.<