BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/06/13 12:20
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 7 1 .875
Atlanta 5 3 .625 2
Washington 5 4 .556
New York 3 4 .429
Chicago 3 6 .333
Indiana 0 9 .000
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Phoenix 8 3 .727
Seattle 7 3 .700 ½
Los Angeles 5 2 .714 1
Dallas 4 4 .500
Minnesota 3 6 .333 4
Las Vegas 2 7 .222 5

___

Tuesday's Games

Las Vegas 101, Indiana 92, OT

Seattle 96, Chicago 85

Phoenix 75, Dallas 72

Atlanta at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Las Vegas at New York, 7 p.m.

Washington at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Indiana at Atlanta, 11:30 a.m.

Friday's Games

Los Angeles at Washington, 7 p.m.

Las Vegas at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Connecticut at Seattle, 10 p.m.<