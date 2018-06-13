Taiwanese international school denies racist job ad reflects hiring policy

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A day after a teacher from Kang Chiao International School posted a job ad on a Facebook group on June 11 alleging that it would not hire English teachers who were "black or dark skinned," the company issued an official statement denying that it engages in such discriminatory hiring practices and said that it was a misunderstanding on the part of the teacher.

In an official statement released yesterday (June 13) at 1:17 p.m. on its Facebook page, the company said that it hires its teachers based on their qualifications and experience and it "does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, color, ethnicity, national origin, religion, or sexual orientation." In response to the backlash over the job ad posted on Facebook, the company said "we are strongly opposed to discriminatory employment practices."



Screen capture of Kang Chiao's statement on the matter.

As to the origin of the post, the school explained that it had not created the ad, but rather it was written by a teacher who was trying to help recruit substitute teachers, reported Apple Daily. However, she misunderstood some of the school's regulations, the post was incorrect, and it was not based on the schools recruitment requirements, according to the report.

The school stressed that the teacher took the initiative to post the advertisement herself and after school officials were informed of the text of the ad, she was asked to take it down immediately.

The New Taipei City Education Bureau said that it will send officials to the school this afternoon to investigate the matter and to verify that its recruitment practices are in keeping with the Statute for Preschool Educators (教保服務人員條例). The bureau stated that any violations of the the Statute for Preschool Educators and the Early Childhood Education and Care Act (幼兒教育及照顧法) would be punished in accordance with the law.

On June 11 at 3:30 p.m., an employee from the prestigious private Taiwanese kindergarten posted a want ad for substitute English teachers on the Facebook page Substitute Teachers Needed in Taipei (City/County). The advertisement states that the school is looking to hire substitute teachers to teach children between the ages of 4-5, for eight hour shifts during short stints in early July, in Xindian District of New Taipei City, and at a rate negotiated based on experience and certifications.

In a strange section titled "Personal note:" the job poster says the following:

"the school has informed me that it will not accept applications from people who are not from predominantly English speaking countries, or who are black or dark skinned. I am sorry. I am so so sorry."



Screenshot of ad posted on Facebook.