JOANN Unveils Concept Store Focused on Inspiring Creativity, Community

The leading craft and fabric retailer today unveiled its concept store in Columbus, Ohio, featuring cutting-edge technology, dedicated community and learning spaces and new custom services. JOANN designed the store based on deep research into shopping trends, pilot programs and years of customer and Team Member feedback.

“Research resoundingly showed our stores have naturally evolved to become much more than a place to buy things,” said President & CEO Jill Soltau. “Customers come in to find inspiration, learn from our Team Members and share creative experiences with others. That discovery, along with industry insights and DIY trends, helped us create a store like nothing else in existence. This is the most shareable and welcoming craft experience ever built.”

All of the store’s features and classes were developed based on the latest trends. For example, JOANN partner Pinterest saw a surge in searches for DIY personalized T-shirts (saves for “birthday shirts” rose 250 percent in 2017). This trend is reflected in a new area where customers can learn to make custom shirts using electric cutting machines and a wide array of materials and accessories.

Additional elements at the new store include:

The Creators’ Studio, a large open community space where customers can take classes, host events and rent machines to work on projects inspired by the latest Pinterest trends while enjoying a cup of coffee; First-ever Craft Creator touchscreen kiosk, which provides popular-on-Pinterest craft projects personalized for customers based on their taste preferences; Modernized Cut Bar experience, which allows customers to “check in” and continue shopping until a text message alerts them a Team Member is ready to cut their fabric; Additional technology elements throughout the store, including special order kiosks and live stream capabilities to share in-store classes online; Expanded category assortment including a Sewing Studio with new brands and machines, hobby options like model kits and candle-making supplies and a wide variety of fine arts materials; Concierge services including Sew & Go, a custom sewing service for anything from suit tailoring to home décor, and Personal Shopper, which offers one-on-one guidance to ensure the crafter’s vision comes to life; Dedicated JOANN+ services for those who make and buy at scale, part of a recently announced new program that offers bulk shipping, special pricing and dedicated customer service.

The store will also serve as a hub for local artists to share and even sell their creations. Installations from local artists already are spread throughout the store, and the Creators’ Studio will be open for craft fairs and other Columbus community events. The store will celebrate its grand opening with the public Thursday through the weekend, featuring giveaways, demos and classes. JOANN will continue to test and gather feedback on the new store and services, and begin to strategically integrate successful elements into other stores.

“In this digital era, embracing creativity as a way to bring people together is more meaningful than ever before,” said Soltau. “Our concept store drives forward our goal to make JOANN the best place to find inspiration, tools and a way to share creativity with others.”

For 75 years, JOANN has inspired creativity in the hearts, hands, and minds of its customers. From a single storefront in Cleveland, Ohio, the nation’s leading fabric and craft retailer has grown to include more than 865 stores across 49 states and an industry-leading e-commerce business. With the goal of helping every customer find their creative Happy Place, JOANN serves as a convenient single stop for all of the supplies, guidance, and inspiration needed to achieve any project or passion. For store locations, project ideas, and a full product offering, visit joann.com.

