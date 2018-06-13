Uruguay struggling to meet demand for legal marijuana

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — A year into Uruguay's experiment with legal marijuana sales, the country is struggling to meet demand, leaving many people still turning to drug traffickers.

It's exactly the opposite of the problem facing some U.S. states that have legalized marijuana — an oversupply that has led sellers to slash prices.

Uruguayan officials estimate 20 to 25 metric tons of marijuana are consumed annually between the legal and black market. That's about three times what the legal system could provide at full capacity, so officials are considering granting more licenses.

But even finding legal marijuana can be a chore in Uruguay. The law lets registered users buy marijuana at participating pharmacies, but only 14 of the country's estimated 1,200 pharmacies have signed up.