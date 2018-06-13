BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings

|Brazilian Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Corinthians
|12
|7
|2
|3
|17
|8
|23
|Bragantino
|12
|4
|5
|3
|9
|8
|17
|Ituano
|12
|4
|5
|3
|13
|13
|17
|Atletico Linense
|12
|2
|4
|6
|13
|20
|10
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Mirassol
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|3
|6
|Sao Bento
|3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|5
|4
|Ferroviaria
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|5
|4
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Flamengo
|11
|8
|2
|1
|20
|6
|26
|Sao Paulo
|12
|6
|5
|1
|18
|11
|23
|Atletico Mineiro
|11
|6
|2
|3
|22
|16
|20
|Gremio
|11
|5
|4
|2
|11
|5
|19
|Internacional
|11
|5
|4
|2
|12
|7
|19
|Palmeiras
|11
|5
|3
|3
|17
|10
|18
|Sport Recife
|11
|5
|3
|3
|15
|15
|18
|Cruzeiro
|11
|5
|2
|4
|7
|6
|17
|Corinthians
|11
|4
|4
|3
|12
|8
|16
|Vasco Da Gama
|10
|4
|3
|3
|16
|15
|15
|Fluminense
|11
|4
|2
|5
|14
|16
|14
|Botafogo
|11
|3
|5
|3
|14
|14
|14
|America Mineiro
|11
|4
|1
|6
|14
|18
|13
|Chapecoense
|11
|3
|4
|4
|14
|19
|13
|Vitoria
|12
|3
|3
|6
|16
|23
|12
|Santos
|10
|3
|1
|6
|13
|16
|10
|Atletico Paranaense
|11
|2
|3
|6
|10
|13
|9
|Bahia BA
|11
|2
|3
|6
|9
|17
|9
|Parana
|11
|2
|3
|6
|6
|15
|9
|Ceara
|11
|0
|5
|6
|6
|16
|5
|Wednesday, June 13
Sao Paulo 3, Vitoria 0
America Mineiro vs. Chapecoense 1900 GMT
Fluminense vs. Santos 2200 GMT
Sport Recife vs. Gremio 2230 GMT
Parana vs. Cruzeiro 2230 GMT
|Thursday, June 14
Botafogo vs. Atletico Paranaense 0000 GMT
Palmeiras vs. Flamengo 0000 GMT
Internacional vs. Vasco Da Gama 0045 GMT
Atletico Mineiro vs. Ceara 0045 GMT
Bahia BA vs. Corinthians 0045 GMT