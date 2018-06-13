BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings

  1. Home
2018/06/13 11:23
Brazilian Football Standings
Paulista, Serie A1
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Corinthians 12 7 2 3 17 8 23
Bragantino 12 4 5 3 9 8 17
Ituano 12 4 5 3 13 13 17
Atletico Linense 12 2 4 6 13 20 10
Paulista, Serie A1, Trofeu do Interior
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Mirassol 3 2 0 1 5 3 6
Sao Bento 3 1 1 1 6 5 4
Ferroviaria 3 1 1 1 5 5 4
Brasileiro Serie A
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Flamengo 11 8 2 1 20 6 26
Sao Paulo 12 6 5 1 18 11 23
Atletico Mineiro 11 6 2 3 22 16 20
Gremio 11 5 4 2 11 5 19
Internacional 11 5 4 2 12 7 19
Palmeiras 11 5 3 3 17 10 18
Sport Recife 11 5 3 3 15 15 18
Cruzeiro 11 5 2 4 7 6 17
Corinthians 11 4 4 3 12 8 16
Vasco Da Gama 10 4 3 3 16 15 15
Fluminense 11 4 2 5 14 16 14
Botafogo 11 3 5 3 14 14 14
America Mineiro 11 4 1 6 14 18 13
Chapecoense 11 3 4 4 14 19 13
Vitoria 12 3 3 6 16 23 12
Santos 10 3 1 6 13 16 10
Atletico Paranaense 11 2 3 6 10 13 9
Bahia BA 11 2 3 6 9 17 9
Parana 11 2 3 6 6 15 9
Ceara 11 0 5 6 6 16 5
Wednesday, June 13

Sao Paulo 3, Vitoria 0

America Mineiro vs. Chapecoense 1900 GMT

Fluminense vs. Santos 2200 GMT

Sport Recife vs. Gremio 2230 GMT

Parana vs. Cruzeiro 2230 GMT

Thursday, June 14

Botafogo vs. Atletico Paranaense 0000 GMT

Palmeiras vs. Flamengo 0000 GMT

Internacional vs. Vasco Da Gama 0045 GMT

Atletico Mineiro vs. Ceara 0045 GMT

Bahia BA vs. Corinthians 0045 GMT