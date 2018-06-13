Tuesday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Toronto
|000
|010
|000—1
|5
|1
|Tampa Bay
|002
|002
|00x—4
|7
|0
J.Garcia, Biagini (6), Clippard (7), Loup (8) and Maile; Stanek, Pruitt (3), Venters (5), Roe (6), Alvarado (7), Romo (9) and W.Ramos. W_Pruitt 2-3. L_J.Garcia 2-5. Sv_Romo (2). HRs_Tampa Bay, Ramos (8).
___
|Minnesota
|001
|000
|410—6
|7
|2
|Detroit
|000
|200
|200—4
|7
|0
Odorizzi, Pressly (6), Duke (7), Hildenberger (7), Rodney (9) and Garver, B.Wilson; Hardy, Coleman (7), Saupold (7), A.Wilson (8) and Joh.Hicks. W_Pressly 1-1. L_Coleman 3-1. Sv_Rodney (14). HRs_Minnesota, Adrianza (3).
___
|Boston
|021
|210
|000—6
|9
|2
|Baltimore
|101
|000
|002—4
|11
|0
Rodriguez, Velazquez (6), Kelly (7), M.Barnes (8), Kimbrel (9) and Vazquez; Hess, M.Castro (4), Britton (7), Hart (8), O'Day (9) and Wynns, Sisco. W_Rodriguez 8-1. L_Hess 2-3. HRs_Boston, Benintendi (12), Devers (10). Baltimore, Rickard (4).
___
|Cleveland
|000
|001
|000—1
|5
|0
|Chicago
|300
|020
|00x—5
|8
|0
Plutko, McAllister (5), Olson (8), Tomlin (8) and Gomes; Shields, Fry (8), N.Jones (9), Cedeno (9), Soria (9) and Narvaez. W_Shields 2-7. L_Plutko 3-1. Sv_Soria (9). HRs_Chicago, Sanchez (4), Moncada (9).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Washington
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|0
|New York
|020
|001
|00x—3
|8
|0
Roark, Grace (7), Suero (8) and Severino; Sabathia, Green (6), Betances (8), Chapman (9) and Romine. W_Sabathia 4-1. L_Roark 3-7. Sv_Chapman (18). HRs_New York, Gregorius 2 (13).
___
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|001
|4—5
|8
|1
|Kansas City
|000
|010
|000
|0—1
|4
|1
Romano, D.Hernandez (9), Garrett (10) and Barnhart; Kennedy, K.Herrera (9), McCarthy (10) and S.Perez. W_D.Hernandez 2-0. L_McCarthy 4-3. HRs_Cincinnati, Barnhart (4). Kansas City, Dozier (2).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|San Francisco
|100
|000
|000—1
|3
|0
|Miami
|003
|000
|00x—3
|6
|0
Stratton, Gearrin (8), W.Smith (8) and Posey; Richards, Conley (7), Ziegler (8), Barraclough (9) and Realmuto. W_Richards 1-3. L_Stratton 7-4. Sv_Barraclough (4).
___
|Colorado
|000
|000
|103—4
|11
|1
|Philadelphia
|301
|000
|01x—5
|4
|1
Gray, Rusin (7), B.Shaw (8) and T.Murphy; Nola, E.Ramos (7), Hunter (8), Garcia (9), Dominguez (9) and Alfaro. W_Nola 8-2. L_Gray 6-7. Sv_Dominguez (3). HRs_Philadelphia, Kingery (3).
___
|New York
|000
|002
|000—2
|3
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|106
|10x—8
|10
|1
Wheeler, Sewald (6), Rhame (8) and Mesoraco; Foltynewicz, Biddle (6), Carle (6), Minter (7), S.Freeman (8), Jackson (9) and Flowers. W_Carle 4-1. L_Wheeler 2-5. HRs_Atlanta, Albies (16), Freeman (13).
___
|San Diego
|000
|300
|100—4
|7
|0
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|200—2
|5
|0
Strahm, Cimber (4), Stammen (7), Yates (8), Hand (9) and Ellis; Mikolas, Mayers (7), Jor.Hicks (8) and Molina. W_Cimber 3-2. L_Mikolas 7-2. Sv_Hand (20). HRs_San Diego, Hosmer (9).
___
|Chicago
|000
|000
|000—0
|2
|1
|Milwaukee
|202
|000
|00x—4
|7
|0
Chatwood, Farrell (6), Bass (8) and Contreras; C.Anderson, T.Williams (8), J.Barnes (9) and Pina. W_C.Anderson 5-5. L_Chatwood 3-5.