Gregorius powers Yankees past Nationals 3-0

NEW YORK (AP) — Didi Gregorius ended a long power outage with a pair of home runs, Washington slugger Bryce Harper left in the eighth inning after he was hit by a pitch for the second time, and the New York Yankees beat the Nationals 3-0 Tuesday night for their 10th win in 12 games.

Harper returned to Yankee Stadium for the first time in three years and fell to the ground in pain when hit on the right elbow by a 90 mph pitch from CC Sabathia (4-1) in the fifth inning. The 2015 NL MVP initially remained in the game but came out after he was hit on the left foot by Dellin Betances' 89 mph slider leading off the eighth.

Gregorius drove a hanging curveball from Tanner Roark (3-7) into the Yankees bullpen in right-center during New York's two-run second. He sent a fastball into the right-field second deck leading off the sixth for his fourth multihomer game.

Sabathia allowed four hits in 5 2/3 innings. Aroldis Chapman pitched a perfect ninth for his 18th save.

PHILLIES 5, ROCKIES 4

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Aaron Nola struck out 10 in another dominant performance and Scott Kingery hit a three-run homer, leading Philadelphia to the win.

Nola (8-2) allowed one run and four hits in 6 2/3 innings, lowering his ERA to 2.27. Seranthony Dominguez escaped a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the ninth for his third save.

Kingery drove a 1-2 pitch from Jon Gray (6-7) out to left-center to give the Phillies a 3-0 lead in the first. He added a sacrifice fly in the third.

The Phillies have won two in a row for the first time since a three-game winning streak May 13-17.

The Rockies have lost five straight and nine of 11.

BRAVES 8, METS 2

ATLANTA (AP) — Ozzie Albies hit a grand slam and Freddie Freeman homered during Atlanta's six-run sixth inning.

Braves starter Mike Foltynewicz pitched five scoreless innings before departing with triceps tightness. Shane Carle (4-1) got two outs for the win.

Ender Inciarte added a pair of RBI singles to help Atlanta shake a rough West Coast trip, when it lost four of six. The Braves moved ahead of Washington for first in the NL East by beating a Mets team that has lost nine of 10 and 16 of 20.

New York's Zack Wheeler (2-5) was charged with six runs in 5 2/3 innings.

RAYS 4, BLUE JAYS 1

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Wilson Ramos homered, and six Tampa Bay relievers combined for a five-hitter.

With right-handers Chris Archer and Jake Faria on the disabled list, Tampa Bay is using relievers to start three times through the rotation. Austin Pruitt (2-3) pitched 2 2/3 innings for the win, and Sergio Romo worked the ninth for his second save.

Ramos put the Rays up 2-0 with his two-run drive off Jaime Garcia (2-5) in the third.

MARLINS 3, GIANTS 1

MIAMI (AP) — Trevor Richards pitched six effective innings for his first major league win, helping the Marlins top the Giants.

Richards (1-3) allowed two hits in his seventh major league start. The 25-year-old right-hander struck out two and walked three.

Brandon Crawford's groundout in the first inning drove in the only run for the Giants, who had just three hits.

Kyle Barraclough pitched a perfect ninth for his fourth save in six chances.

JT Riddle had a two-run double for Miami, and Starlin Castro had two hits and knocked in a run.

San Francisco right-hander Chris Stratton (7-4) permitted three runs and four hits in seven innings.

PADRES 4, CARDINALS 2

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Eric Hosmer homered for San Diego, and the Padres carried a perfect game into the sixth inning of their 10th win in 14 games.

Matt Strahm started the bullpen game and retired nine batters on 36 pitches, including four strikeouts. It was the team's third bullpen start this season while left-hander Joey Lucchesi recovers from a right hip strain.

Adam Cimber (3-2) retired the next six with two strikeouts before Harrison Bader broke up the perfect game with an infield single in the sixth. Brad Hand pitched the ninth for his 20th save.

Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas (7-2) allowed three runs and six hits in six innings.

