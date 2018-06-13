|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Betts Bos
|49
|189
|52
|67
|.354
|Segura Sea
|63
|265
|50
|91
|.343
|Altuve Hou
|67
|272
|40
|93
|.342
|Simmons LAA
|59
|215
|32
|71
|.330
|Castellanos Det
|65
|266
|32
|84
|.316
|Brantley Cle
|55
|225
|34
|71
|.316
|MDuffy TB
|51
|204
|16
|64
|.314
|JMartinez Bos
|64
|243
|42
|76
|.313
|Rosario Min
|63
|250
|42
|78
|.312
|MMachado Bal
|65
|251
|32
|78
|.311
|Home Runs
Trout, Los Angeles, 21; JMartinez, Boston, 21; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 19; Judge, New York, 18; MMachado, Baltimore, 18; Gallo, Texas, 17; KDavis, Oakland, 17; Betts, Boston, 17; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 16; 4 tied at 15.
|Runs Batted In
JMartinez, Boston, 54; MMachado, Baltimore, 50; Haniger, Seattle, 47; KDavis, Oakland, 46; Benintendi, Boston, 46; Judge, New York, 45; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 44; Rosario, Minnesota, 43; 3 tied at 42.
|Pitching
Kluber, Cleveland, 10-2; Severino, New York, 9-2; Rodriguez, Boston, 8-1; Verlander, Houston, 8-2; Happ, Toronto, 8-3; Snell, Tampa Bay, 8-3; Porcello, Boston, 8-3; Carrasco, Cleveland, 8-4; Morton, Houston, 7-1; GCole, Houston, 7-1.