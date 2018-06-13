  1. Home
  2. World

Tuesday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/06/13 11:13
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Toronto 000 010 000—1 5 1
Tampa Bay 002 002 00x—4 7 0

J.Garcia, Biagini (6), Clippard (7), Loup (8) and Maile; Stanek, Pruitt (3), Venters (5), Roe (6), Alvarado (7), Romo (9) and W.Ramos. W_Pruitt 2-3. L_J.Garcia 2-5. Sv_Romo (2). HRs_Tampa Bay, Ramos (8).

___

Minnesota 001 000 410—6 7 2
Detroit 000 200 200—4 7 0

Odorizzi, Pressly (6), Duke (7), Hildenberger (7), Rodney (9) and Garver, B.Wilson; Hardy, Coleman (7), Saupold (7), A.Wilson (8) and Joh.Hicks. W_Pressly 1-1. L_Coleman 3-1. Sv_Rodney (14). HRs_Minnesota, Adrianza (3).

___

INTERLEAGUE
Washington 000 000 000—0 5 0
New York 020 001 00x—3 8 0

Roark, Grace (7), Suero (8) and Severino; Sabathia, Green (6), Betances (8), Chapman (9) and Romine. W_Sabathia 4-1. L_Roark 3-7. Sv_Chapman (18). HRs_New York, Gregorius 2 (13).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
San Francisco 100 000 000—1 3 0
Miami 003 000 00x—3 6 0

Stratton, Gearrin (8), W.Smith (8) and Posey; Richards, Conley (7), Ziegler (8), Barraclough (9) and Realmuto. W_Richards 1-3. L_Stratton 7-4. Sv_Barraclough (4).

___

Colorado 000 000 103—4 11 1
Philadelphia 301 000 01x—5 4 1

Gray, Rusin (7), B.Shaw (8) and T.Murphy; Nola, E.Ramos (7), Hunter (8), Garcia (9), Dominguez (9) and Alfaro. W_Nola 8-2. L_Gray 6-7. Sv_Dominguez (3). HRs_Philadelphia, Kingery (3).

___

New York 000 002 000—2 3 0
Atlanta 000 106 10x—8 10 1

Wheeler, Sewald (6), Rhame (8) and Mesoraco; Foltynewicz, Biddle (6), Carle (6), Minter (7), S.Freeman (8), Jackson (9) and Flowers. W_Carle 4-1. L_Wheeler 2-5. HRs_Atlanta, Albies (16), Freeman (13).

___

San Diego 000 300 100—4 7 0
St. Louis 000 000 200—2 5 0

Strahm, Cimber (4), Stammen (7), Yates (8), Hand (9) and Ellis; Mikolas, Mayers (7), Jor.Hicks (8) and Molina. W_Cimber 3-2. L_Mikolas 7-2. Sv_Hand (20). HRs_San Diego, Hosmer (9).

___

Chicago 000 000 000—0 2 1
Milwaukee 202 000 00x—4 7 0

Chatwood, Farrell (6), Bass (8) and Contreras; C.Anderson, T.Williams (8), Barnes (9) and Pina. W_C.Anderson 5-5. L_Chatwood 3-5.